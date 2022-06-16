Sudie Crouch: The unbreakable likeness of melamine

It was well over 10 years ago when I wrote in a column about how my husband broke so much stuff.

My then-editor, Kristen, looked at me across the newsroom and asked, “Did he really break this?”

I nodded.

A few minutes later, she asked another question. “And that?”

I nodded again.

Moments later, she wanted to know if I had anything left.

“Some Dixie cups,” I responded.

It was not a lie or even an exaggeration.

And he has broken even more since. So much more.

As much as I hate using paper plates, I have been resigned to doing so because all my regular, everyday dishes have been broken, thanks to my husband.

You know how people say to use the good china because every day is a special occasion?

Here, we don’t do that.

In fact, I didn’t register for china when we married.

My friend, Courtney, did get me a gorgeous tea pitcher set I had been eyeing for a while as a wedding gift.

She should have known better.

I was saddened when the last glass broke and I’ve never heard the real truth about the pitcher.

Feeling guilty about using paper plates, I decided I had to find a more durable option.

I thought, briefly, about those tin camping dishes. You know, the blue speckled ones that you eat out of around the campfire that are heat and break-proof.

Not that I ever go camping, but I’ve seen them. They’re metal but lightweight. Those may actually work, and may seem appropriate for our cabin, since I feel like we’re glamping most of the time.

“I don’t break everything, you know,” Lamar replied defensively one day, after I questioned where something was.

His immediate defense made me question if he had indeed broken what it was I was looking for.



