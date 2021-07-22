Sudie Crouch: Valerie Bertinelli, I see you, sister

“Did you know someone was mean to Valerie Bertinell about her weight?”

Mama always asks these questions as if we’re dear, close personal friends with whichever celebrity she’s seen in the news recently.

“Why did they do that? Why do they care that she gained weight?”

I sighed.

I wish I knew.

What I did know was that women’s weight — whether celebrity or not —was always under fire.

Valerie Bertinelli was just the most recent one in the news.

Someone had commented on a social media post that Bertinelli had gained weight.

As if when someone gains weight it is some big secret, like we don’t notice the changes our body is going through.

Although, sometimes, we may not want to face it.

We gain weight for many reasons, and a lot of them have nothing to do with the actual food we eat, but the why.

There’s even been studies that showed there was a link to traumatic events leading to weight gain.

Thing of it is, we may not know we’re going through a traumatic event when it’s happening or even recognize that we’ve experienced one because how we cope with trauma is so different for each person when those instincts kick in.

Some people internalize things.

Some folks are anxious, upset or depressed.

And some people eat.

It’s partly why so many people saw their weight unexpectedly go up in 2020 when the pandemic hit.

We didn’t know what to do, so we ate.

I don’t need anyone to point out to me that I’ve gained weight. I can tell you exactly when it started, and it was when Granny died.

It was unexpected and abrupt — she hadn’t been sick, her body just gave out.

So I ate.

Then with each year that passed, something else happened that threw me into a trauma tailspin.

I had a man call me fat a few years ago when we had a disagreement.

Did it sting? Yeah, it sure did. I’m not going to lie.

So I could understand how Valerie Bertinelli felt when she saw those comments.

What I didn’t understand was why we were still calling people — men and women — fat or even commenting on their weight at all.

Body weight is such a dynamic thing — it can change. It has absolutely nothing to do with their character, their values or their self-worth.

Calling someone names or being mean to them is not an effective way to motivate them in any way either.

Yet, calling someone ‘fat’ is the ultimate insult, isn’t it?

People can lose weight but it’s not as easy to lose a vicious heart or a hate filled spirit.

Why do people feel like it’s their place to say anything about someone’s weight in the first place?

How is it anyone else’s business?

Maybe some thought since Valerie Bertinelli has been in the public eye, it was OK and acceptable to say something about her weight.



