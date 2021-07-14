Sudie Crouch: Where a cat’s loyalty lies

When Sexy Frank showed up here several years ago, I was the one who insisted on befriending him.

Even after he attacked me, scratching my leg horribly and leaving it bloody, I still saw goodness in that mini-panther.

“Don’t tell Nennie,” I instructed Cole. “She will freak out and think I am going to get rabies, cat scratch fever, or something else.”

Cole agreed but didn’t like not telling the truth. “It’s not lying; it’s just not telling her what happened.”

“Isn’t that the same thing?” he asked.

I sighed. Sometimes, teaching your child all those morals and values can come back to bite you. But, I urged him not to say a word to his grandmother because I was on a feral feline rescue mission.

All I wanted to do was make this kittie, who obviously was not used to human kindness, feeling loved or safe.

During the few years he was outside, Sexy Frank’s palate went from whatever he could kill to Friskies and on to Sheba.

Realizing he loved Sheba, I ordered the biggest box of it I could find.

Of course, the best way to get a cat uninterested in something is to buy a large quantity and schedule a recurring autoship of it.

He then decided he preferred a broth and a stew before moving on to something even more expensive in a tube form that he eats probably six of daily.

When I was finally able to make him a domesticated mini-panther, I envisioned us cuddling and watching TV together.

That’s partly true.

He sometimes will curl up by my legs while I work, sleeping for hours.

At least until I forget he’s there and accidentally boop him, or, in the ultimate betrayal, Lamar comes in and he leaves me to go see him.

Lamar — who has never gone to stores in three different counties just to find Sexy Frank’s preferred nom noms —seems to be the feline’s person of choice.

I’m outraged. Truly.

Lamar has never cleaned his litter box. Never fed him.

Lamar couldn’t even pet him when Sexy Frank was an outdoor kittie; he would get scratched horribly.

Yet, now that he’s inside, Lamar is his new BFF.

Anytime I go somewhere and come home, Sexy Frank couldn’t care less. Usually, he doesn’t even wake up, unless I went to the store and he’s trying to see if I got his special food.

At most, he will wake up and look around, yawn, and fall back to sleep.

When Lamar comes home, he will not only wake up, but will run with the dogs to greet him.

The formerly feral-now-domesticated kittie will also jump in Lamar’s lap, curl up on his chest, and proceed to make biscuits as if Lamar is all he has ever loved or needed. He will contort his body to lean his head backwards against Lamar’s beard, rubbing his head on Lamar’s chin and face, purring loudly the whole time.

I don’t get biscuits. I don’t get head boops. I get a hard double tap to the head if I tell him he doesn’t look real because he’s so adorable.

Or, I get a black eye.



