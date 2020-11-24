Sudie Crouch: Will this year’s Thanksgiving leave us missing traditions?

“I wonder if there will be a Thanksgiving parade this year,” I questioned aloud the other day.

“I doubt it,” Lamar replied. “Not sure how they’d manage that.”

I felt my heart sink.

This has been a year of contrast, where the things we expected have been turned upside down and we’ve learned to adapt and roll with the changes.

Some of us have struggled with this more than others.

For me, life hasn’t changed much during the era of Covid.

I had been using grocery pickup before it was cool, and earnestly hope the 6-foot space restriction stays once this is all over.

But the one thing that I always looked forward to was the Thanksgiving parade.

Normally, I am not a big fan of going to a parade in person.

Maybe it’s because it was always cold and I couldn’t see. Even as a kid, I disliked crowds, so that was another negative.

Watching them on TV was another story.

On Thanksgiving morning, I would wake to a savory aroma of all of Granny’s magic making in the kitchen wafting through the house.

Her turkey had been baking overnight and was juicy and golden.

She had it resting on top of the stove, as she shredded some pieces to go in her dressing.

As soon as I walked in the kitchen, she greeted me and asked me if I wanted a turkey sandwich.

On this sacred day of eating, Granny was downright pleasant, knowing she would be fully appreciated for her skills and talents.

I would hungrily agree and scurry off the den while she made it.

She’d tuck a quilt over my feet as she handed me the sandwich, the still warm turkey layered between the slices of white bread with mayonnaise, salt, and pepper.

I was waiting for two things on Thanksgiving morning — Granny’s dinner to be ready and the Macy’s parade.

I can’t recall what I’d watch before the parade came on, but once it was time, Granny turned the channel for me.

For however long it lasted, I sat in rapt adoration of the floats and balloons as they made their way towards Herald Square.

Most Thanksgiving mornings, Pop would join me, enjoying his own sandwich of contraband turkey.

“Bob, did you get in my turkey?” Granny would call from the kitchen.

He’d cast me a glance and put his finger to his lips, telling me to stay quiet.

I’d never snitch. I didn’t have to. I knew any time Granny asked a question, she already knew the answer.

“Don’t you get any more of my turkey, you hear me?”

“You’ve got a bird big enough to feed the whole county, Helen,” he’d respond from his recliner.

“I’m expecting company.”

“Who?” Pop would ask.

“Whoever wants to come eat, that’s who. Stay out of my turkey.”

She did have enough for everyone, but it was part of our normal Thanksgiving activities — Pop would steal a sandwich and she’d let him know to stay out of her kitchen.

“Which balloon you waiting on?” my uncle would ask.



