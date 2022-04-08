Baseball: No. 4 Denmark takes series against West Forsyth, wins 6th straight

Francesco Capocci was as good as advertised Thursday afternoon, with the standout pitcher and his Denmark Danes looking to beat county rival West Forsyth for the second time in four days.

The junior right-hander tossed five innings of three-hit, one-run ball while striking out seven, which was more than enough after watching his offense score six runs in the first two innings en route to a 6-2 win.

While the Danes didn’t close out the game as best they could after being outscored 2-0 over the final five frames, Denmark head coach Jamie Corr was still pleased with their performance, especially Capocci’s.

“Francesco has been solid for us all season long,” Corr said. “When he gets out there and does his thing, we know he’s going to put up zeros consistently. We have to make plays behind him and do a better job of putting teams away early. Right there, we scored six runs in the first two innings and won 6-2. We kind of had them on the ropes. We have to be better at putting them away.”

Facing off against West starting pitcher Brian Garmon II, the Danes did a great job of manufacturing runs in the first inning.

Two infield singles from Brody Wheeler and Sammy Leis sandwiched around a Capocci hit-by-pitch loaded up the bases for the Danes before Wheeler scored from third on a passed ball.

Leading 1-0, and with Kyle Henley still batting, Garmon went on to punch out the junior only to watch another passed ball get away from his catcher, allowing Capocci to score from third.

With their lead extended to 2-0 and runners on second and third, Landon Armstrong lined a single up the middle that scored two more, capping a four-run inning on just two hits.

“We just took advantage of what [Garmon] was giving us,” Corr said. “Good hard singles up the middle. Not trying to do too much. Of course, when you’ve got 20 MPH wind going out to right, you’re begging them to throw you away. So we were just kind of sitting on the outer half of the plate anyway.”

West had an opportunity to cut into Denmark’s early lead in the top of the second, after Garmon led off the inning with a double to right-center. Capocci bounced back and struck out the next two batters, but wasn’t able to get out of the inning just yet after an error at third put runners on the corners with two outs.

Gavin Culberson was the key man of the inning for West and was unable to come through after a check-swing tapper to Capocci ended the inning without a run being pushed across.

The Danes put together another strong inning in the second, and it was started by Connor McGinn, who reached on an infield single with one out and promptly stole second and third base on the next two pitches.

Wheeler followed that up with a walk and stole second before Leis lined a ball into center that scored both runners, extending their lead to 6-0.

Garmon’s day ended after recording just five outs. He took the loss, allowing six runs [two earned] on four hits and a walk while striking out five.

West had its chances to cut into Denmark’s lead after getting runners into scoring position in each of the next four innings but only managed to push across two runs.

With Capocci starting to slow down in the fifth, West scored an unearned run when a botched 6-4-3 double play allowed Culberson to come around and score after a forceout at second and a subsequent throwing error to first on a ball off the bat of Noah Darden.

With Capocci out of the game after five innings of work, Denmark’s Lane Grayson replaced him and promptly loaded the bases on back-to-back walks and an infield single from Sean Totten with no outs.

A sacrifice fly from Braylan Bull trimmed Denmark’s lead to 6-2 before Grayson was replaced on the mound by Harry Harris, who managed to get the last two outs of the inning without allowing another West run.

That was the last opportunity West had at a comeback attempt, as Denmark was able to shut the door and secure its 6-2 win and take the series over the Wolverines.

One major bright spot for West was the relief pitching performances of Totten and Eric Koehler, who combined to toss 4 1/3 innings of two-hit, no-run ball.

With the win, the Danes [18-6, 10-2 Region 6-7A] inch closer to their second region title in as many years with six games remaining. The Danes currently hold a three-game lead over second-place Lambert.

“I’m very happy with the result of how we did in the doubles round,” Corr said. “Now with the singles round starting that’s six games that anybody can leapfrog anybody. There’s a lot of season left. There are way too many good teams in this league to sit on a lead.”

With the loss, West [13-11, 6-6 Region 6-7A] falls into a tie with South Forsyth for third place in region play. Only one game in the region separates third place from sixth place.