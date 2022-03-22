Baseball: Trova's gem, Leis' blast help Denmark past North Forsyth

In sports, it’s generally not good to be “old.”

But for a high school pitching staff, it’s a real advantage.

“We’re old on the mound,” Denmark coach Jamie Corr said Monday, referring to his deep and veteran group. “And when you’re old on the mound, you have guys with a lot of confidence, a lot of seasoning, and they go out knowing what they have to do to help the ballclub win.”

One of those old starters, senior Dylan Trova, was flat out dealing over a brilliant complete-game three-hitter Monday, striking out nine as Denmark walked out of North Forsyth with a big 3-1 Region 6-7A win.

North starter Cason Engert was solid as well [6 IP, 3 ER, 8 H, 9 K], but was undone by a three-run first inning that ended up being all Trova and the Danes needed.

Denmark centerfielder Kyle Henley [2-for-3, 1 R] lined a one-out single to right in that first inning, which was follow by a double in the right center field gap from DH Francesco Capocci, bringing around Henley for a 1-0 lead.

Catcher Sammy Leis then stepped up batting in the four hole and deposited an Engert pitch over the center-field wall for a two-run blast that had the Danes bench dancing with an early 3-0 lead.

From there, Trova was firmly in control, yielding only an unearned run in the fourth inning after some spotty Danes defense helped the Raiders push one across.

Leis also finished with a pair of hits, a run, and the two RBIs from the homer.

Third baseman Jake Prince had two of the three Raider hits on the evening.

But it was Trova’s night, as he helped the Danes to their sixth win in their last seven.

“Trova’s consistent,” Corr said. “He goes out, of course he had a little more focus tonight [off the loss to Lambert Saturday], kept it for all seven innings, and he had command of two pitches. And we were able to call whatever we wanted, in any count, and were able to keep a good hitting ballclub off-balance.”

The fast start for the Danes ignited by the top of their order has been the recipe for them all season. In a region teaming with good pitching, they have scored six or more runs in five of the past six games.

Against North, though, they needed Trova to simply outduel Engert after that opening inning.

“We are what we are,” Corr said. “We’ve got some guys in the top of the order who can swing it. After that we’ve got to play our small-ball game. I thought [Engert] did a great job of keeping the bottom of our lineup off the bases, and we weren’t really able to put guys in motion, and with that he was able to keep our scoring down.”