Basketball: Denmark defense smothers South Forsyth

A 45-31 win over South Forsyth Friday night at home marked the second Denmark win in Region 6-7A, making the Danes the only boys basketball team still undefeated in the league.

War Eagles senior Jackson Spitzer drew the first blood of the game when he went down the middle of the paint and finished the floater with contact.

The War Eagles knew they had to prepare for Danes senior Keinan McFarlande.

He grabbed the offensive rebound and laid the ball up with ease over his defender. Then on the next possession, he grabbed the missed shot and dunked the ball with authority.

Afterward, the War Eagles dared McFarlande to test his range from the top of the key and he knocked the 3 down with confidence. A mid-range jumper by Luke Lipovsek sparked an 8-0 run for the hosts.

Out of South’s timeout, Spitzer made another floater to snap the run.

However on the other end of the court, McFarlande scored a basket in the midst of being triple-teamed. He immediately flexed his muscles going down the court, and that's when the ref issued McFarlande a tech. The War Eagles opted to put Caleb Underwood at the line, and the junior knocked down the free throws.

South still had possession of the ball after the free throws but couldn’t get a good look at the rim, resulting in leaving the possession empty. The Danes took advantage of that when Stefan Davidov drove along the baseline and finished the play with an acrobatic layup.

Denmark forced South to get a 5-second violation. Danes capitalized on the turnover with a pass from Brooks Peeler to Luke Jensen in the corner, giving the Danes' crowd more of a reason to cheer their team.

At the end of the first quarter, McFarlande scored nine of the Danes' 17 points.

Neither team was able to put the ball in the hoop consistently in the second quarter, scoring 12 points combined.

After being prevented from scoring, McFarlande resumed by finishing the play on two straight possessions — one with cleaning the offensive glass and laying the ball in. On the next one, he knocked down his second triple from the wing to grow the lead to 28-14.

Again, both teams struggled to score in the fourth, but time was on the Danes’ side. They collectively built a lead that the War Eagles couldn’t overcome, as the visitors dropped their third straight.

Denmark (8-7, 2-0) will head to Forsyth Central for a region match on Jan. 10. Meanwhile, South Forsyth (5-12, 0-2) will face off against Lambert the same night.