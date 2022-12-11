Basketball: Keinan McFarlande's 21 points enough to lead Denmark to victory

Keinan McFarlande dominated the paint to reach 21 points, as the Denmark Danes boys basketball team held off the Lambert Longhorns in a Region 6-7A game Friday at home.

With the 62-45 win, the Danes remained unbeaten at home.

“To me, that game was a battle of different styles, two different teams that are good at what they do," Denmark head coach Tyler Whitlock said on the win. "Our goal was to play our style of basketball.”

It was the unselfishness and the willingness to allow a teammate to make a play that coach Whitlock enjoyed seeing from his team.

The ball game started with McFarlande and Lambert's Will Dopfer playing very competitively and intensely. Dopfer got the steal in the opening seconds of the ballgame, as the Danes were trying to feed McFarlande.

Dopfer had a clear cut to the rim, but McFarlande was stride for stride and got a chase-down block.

McFarlande got the first points for the Danes from an assist from Stefan Davidov. Then after Lambert’s quick offensive possession, the ball landed in McFarlande’s hands again, and he didn’t hesitate to hit the mid-range jump shot.

Lambert responded back with Cam Bland drawing separation from his defender with a jab step and knocking down the shot with ease.

McFarlande saw the mismatch defender on him and immediately hit him with a turnaround two-handed tomahawk dunk.

A miss by Denmark resulted in Dopfer finishing the fast break transition, then came a block on a Danes layup.

During Bland's drive toward the basket, McFarlande got his second block of the game. The Danes defense only allowed six points the whole quarter, and the offense was in sync as the Danes went on a 9-0 run for a commanding 30-13 lead heading into halftime.

In the third quarter, Dopher got a steal and hit Bland to finish in transition, but McFarlande raced down the court for another chase block.

It was Lambert's Keenan Gagen who broke the scoring slump by hitting a mid-range jumper, but Davidov answered Gagen's jumper with a 3-pointer in his face to advance the lead to 33-15. On the next possession, Denmark's Chad Molloy hit the shot from the corner and got fouled in the process for an and-1.

In the fourth quarter, the Longhorns did not help their cause as they couldn’t stop fouling the Danes (6-4, 1-0). Denmark made 10 of its 11 free throw tries to seal the victory.

Davidov finished with 14 points; Molloy was right behind him with 13; and Luke Jensen added 10.

Gagen led the offense for the Longhorns (3-2, 0-1) with 11 points.