Running: Denmark’s Andrew Hudson inducted into coaches association hall of fame

During his time in charge of the hall of fame selection committee for the Georgia Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association, Denmark's Andrew Hudson fought off calls from peers to let them enshrine him.



But once Hudson — who has led the Danes running programs since 2019 — stepped down from the committee this past summer, he knew it would only be a matter of time before they followed through on their suggestion.

By the fall, Hudson had been voted into the hall, and last week, he took part in the induction ceremony in Rome.



“I feel like I had a lot of great influences and mentors when I was coming up as a runner through middle school, high school and college,” Hudson said. “I had good friends and colleagues who were very influential and inspirational.



“I would go to these banquets. It’s something I always thought was pretty special. As I got older, I got more involved in the coaches association. … I’m very honored and humbled to be recognized by my colleagues in this way.”



Hudson started out as an accomplished runner himself. Following a decorated high school career, he ran cross country and track at the University of Virginia.



That still didn't make Hudson the best runner in his immediate family, though.



“My dad was a very successful runner in high school and college,” Hudson said. “He was probably one of the best distance runners in America in the ’50s and ’60s. He actually ran 4:02 in the mile, so he was very influential in my interest in running.



“I did other sports growing up. I was probably the most successful at swimming. … One time at practice, we had a biathlon with swimming and running. I crushed everybody in the running. I discovered, wow, there’s something here.”



Upon graduation, Hudson landed a job at Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville through a teaching service.

He spent four years at the school, kickstarting a coaching career that, so far, has resulted in 30-plus team region titles and 11 team state championships. Individually, Hudson has coached 40-plus track and field state champions and eight cross country state meet winners.



He attributes a fair amount of credit for his success to the assistant coaches he has worked with over the years. That's particularly true in track and field, where Hudson admits to focusing mostly on the distance events.



“I’ve conditioned sprinters and done field events, but I knew that wasn’t where my passion was,” he said. “My success in being in charge of a track program is finding good people to do all of those other events. The old school track coach — and there are still some of them around — they could coach all of the events. Those people are great, but I wasn’t one of those people.



“I had great organizational skills and leadership skills that enabled me to find coaches to work with the field events, the hurdles, the sprints and the relays. … I really liked the 800, mile and two-mile, and the distance relays. That’s definitely where I’ve had my success.”



Following his time at Riverside Military, Hudson turned Collins Hill into one of the best programs in the state. He had a significant portion of his success on the girls XC side of things, with the Eagles producing seven straight individual champions and winning six consecutive team titles in the state's highest classification.



Two of those Collins Hill teams competed at Nike Cross Nationals in Portland, Oregon, becoming the first girls teams in Georgia to qualify for the high-profile event, according to Hudson.



“At each of my schools, I feel like I’ve had golden moments and great achievements with my athletes,” Hudson said. “At Collins Hill, we kind of hit this golden era, where we just kept getting really good athletes who helped sustain the program. My high school coach always said, ‘You want to get to the point where the program kind of runs itself.’ … That’s what we started to get into early in my cross country career at Collins Hill.”



That run of success with the Eagles put the thought into Hudson's head that induction into the GTFXCCA would be a possibility.



“That kind of level of unprecedented achievement is what made me feel like one day it would happen that I would get into the hall of fame,” said Hudson, who has also been inducted into the Gwinnett County Cross Country and Track and Field Hall of Fame. “Just being in the right place at the right time, working with good people. I had great assistant coaches. I had fantastic athletes, and supportive parents and booster club members. It was a team effort.”



After 24 years at Collins Hill, Hudson decided to undergo a change of scenery. That came in the form of joining Denmark, which opened only one year prior to his arrival.



“I walked into the right place at the right time," Hudson said. "By the time I left Collins Hill, things had really changed, as far as the running culture.



“Forsyth County is kind of the hotbed for distance running in the state. That sort of Forsyth/North Fulton corridor, the communities are the right kinds of communities for distance running success. A lot of the better coaches have come up here and established outstanding programs like James Tigue at Lambert and Clayton Tillery at West.”



Probably the most notable achievements for Hudson during his Danes tenure have revolved around Ethan Ashley.



Hudson called Ashley the best boys runner he's coached in his 30-plus years. The Class of 2022 graduate signed with the Air Force Academy after winning Class 7A individual state titles in cross country, the 1600-meter run and 3200-meter run during his senior season.



“We had a great organizational framework,” Hudson said of entering the Denmark program. “I think we had the right kind of kids, and they were really hungry to work hard. I’ve been fortunate enough to be on staff when we won three consecutive region titles in the boys and had the individual champion, as well. We set the state record in the 4x800 with the boys. We qualified to state in the girls three times. We’ve had some great individuals. …



“I feel like we have a lot of great things going on here.”



It's unknown how long Hudson will continue coaching. Having already secured his hall of fame credentials, it's safe to say he can step away at any moment and know that he achieved his goal of paying it forward.



“The influence from my dad for running but also the influence in my life from the coaches I had, and being keenly aware of the impact they had on my life and how fulfilling it must be to be able to do that for somebody else,” Hudson said of his reasons for getting into coaching. “I wanted to give back to runners and student-athletes the experience I had growing up, because it’s just some of the best times of my life. I just wanted to share that, because it was great for me.



“I think I’ve been able to do that.”