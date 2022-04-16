Seven Denmark seniors sign National Letters of Intent

By Derrick Richemond

Jacob Pelletier and Jonathan Kobby are glad they won’t be traveling 10 hours away from home alone.

The two teammates signed together Thursday during Denmark's spring signing ceremony, both picking Illinois College.

Both expressed how exciting it is to already have a friend and a teammate there.

“It made me feel good because I get to room with [him], and I just won’t be going somewhere 10 hours away by myself," Kobby said. "It's definitely some assurance there."

For Pelletier, it was the environment that Illinois College has steered its way into committing.

“I got to meet some of the teammates, and it was a really good environment and it made me feel at home,” Pelletier said.

Pelletier's goal is to try to be the best midfielder at Illinois college and help his teammates thrive.

“There’s a lot of people that have been influential: My parents, my brothers, and my past coaches all turned me into the player I'm here today,” Pelletier said.

“I was super hyped. It was a really cool experience," Pelletier said, referring to playing with Kobby. "I'm glad he loved the school as much as I did, and to be able to play with him on the next level is going to be so much fun."

Zabala's decision was made on St. Louis University's ranking as one of the nation’s best value schools, and its soccer team finished eighth in the nation at the end of the 2021 season.

“I plan on being a competitive player, and aggressive," Zabala said. "My work ethic is really good. I can't wait to get started.”

Zabala, Kobby and Pelletier helped lead Denmark to a 10-7 record this year and helped the Danes to a Class 7A Final Four appearance as juniors.

Jake Freedman committed to Augusta University. The Augusta baseball coaching staff stood out in Freedman's decision

“It feels really good and really relieved to finally be able to sign with someone. First thing was to get looks, and to actually commit and sign, it meant the world to me," Freedman said.

Jake Freedman has a 6-1 record in 10 appearances this season, compiling a 3.53 ERA across 43 1/3 innings pitched. Freedman has been especially impressive in his past three outings, pitching into the seventh inning and collecting the win each time. He owns a 1.39 ERA with 20 strikeouts over those three starts, helping the Danes clinch the Region 6-7A championship earlier this week.

“The coaching was really nice and really welcoming. They’re like my type of guys. You can just tell the atmosphere and mentality is really good, and that’s what I love,” Freedman said.

Kolby McCoy chose Bellarmine University to further his wrestling career.



McCoy is a two-time Region 6-7A placer, finishing third in the 152-pound weight class this season and fourth in 170 last year as a junior. McCoy finished with a 32-15 record his senior year.

“I’m super happy with what I did in high school and what I'm hopefully going to do later on. That next level is crazy, so we’re going to see what it's like,” McCoy said.

Bellarmine offered more of a family atmosphere that other schools couldn’t compete against.

“I felt more at home there. While meeting the other wrestlers, the team, and the coaches, everybody was so welcoming. I found a family that I could really enjoy for the next four years. It is really important to me,” McCoy said.

Denmark girls basketball star Sophie Smith signed with Wofford College. As a senior, she averaged 17 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals per game.

Smith broke multiple records while playing in the Danes’ uniform. She’s the all-time leading scorer in Denmark for both the girls and the boys programs with 1,710 points. She also holds the individual career record in assists [385], steals [270], and 3-point shots made [204].

Smith holds the following single-game records: of points scored [44], assists [11], steals [7], and 3-point shots [8].

“I love the people there. I’m a people person. It’s just a beautiful school and small, which I like because I like knowing more people to be more involved,” Smith said.

Denmark midfielder Hannah McLaughlin signed to play soccer at Vanderbilt. In just her first season with the Danes, McLaughlin has broken the program record for single-season goals with 39. She also has 15 assists and 10 games with a hat trick.

Denmark's girls soccer team is 18-0 this season and will host Parkview on Monday in the Class 7A Sweet 16.