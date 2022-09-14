Volleyball: Denmark eases past South Forsyth in region opener

With its blend of fluid and choreographed movements, volleyball can seem like a complicated sport. But sometimes, a team gets on a roll and makes it look so simple.

Serving. Passing. Hitting.

If a team dominates in those three areas, it's almost impossible for an opponent to overcome.

Denmark put that on full display in an impressive road win Tuesday at South Forsyth. In a matchup of top-10 teams, the 10th-ranked Danes breezed past the No. 9 War Eagles by final scores of 25-12, 25-19 and 25-10 in the Region 6-7A opener for both local programs.

“I’m very pleased,” Denmark coach Rena Garner said. “We’ve got a big match on Thursday [at home against West Forsyth]. This is a great match to help get us in sync. Our passing was phenomenal, which led to a great set, which led to a hit, which led to a kill.”



As evidenced by their ranking, the War Eagles (13-11, 0-1) are a strong side. This wasn't an instance of the Danes (18-7, 1-0) taking advantage of a lesser foe.

Facing a highly ranked rival on the road, Denmark put together one of the season's signature performances in Forsyth County.

The Danes established their offense early, forcing the War Eagles to play a disjointed style of volleyball that predictably led to a one-sided opening set.

“Ultimately, volleyball comes down to serving and passing,” South Forsyth coach Steffi Legall-Riddle said. “They served better and passed better. … They are obviously a very good offensive team. When they’re in system, they can obviously kill a lot of balls.”



Courtney Graham and Dominae Jordan were the main benefactors from Denmark's aggressive approach.

Graham, a junior, racked up 18 kills with a remarkable .708 hitting percentage. Jordan, a senior, compiled 16 kills and added 19 digs. Sophomore Macy Funk posted eight kills.

Setter Emerson Aber efficiently ran the offense, doling out 42 assists to account for nearly two-thirds of the team's 75 points.

The Danes also served expertly. While the team only registered eight assists, half of which came from Taryn Myers, Denmark served at a 93.2% clip that rarely allowed South Forsyth to string together passes to set up a kill.

In the second set, the War Eagles found their footing.

However, the Danes broke a 14-all tie and never trailed again. Denmark eventually ended the match on a 4-0 spurt.

“I’m hoping this builds their confidence, and they know that they can do anything if they put their mind to it,” Garner said. “Normally in that second set, we would have caved, which we did not.”

Having taken a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five match, the Danes made sure not to let up in the third set. An 11-2 run turned a modest 10-5 edge into a sizable 21-7 advantage en route to the sweep.

“We’re a younger team with a lot of new faces, so lots and lots of practice, lots of scrimmaging each other and working on simple sets,” Garner said of how the team prepared for the region schedule.



If South Forsyth, which improved dramatically this season after a 4-30 mark in 2021, is destined to bounce back and compete for a state playoff berth, the blueprint is pretty straight forward: Do to other teams what Denmark did to them.

“We had a great passing match in the last match that we played,” Legall-Riddle said, referring to last week's sweep of Norcross and Chamblee. “It isn’t like all of the sudden you unlearn something. We just need to get them focused and ready to go for the next match on Thursday [at Lambert].”

