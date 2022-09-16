Volleyball: Denmark rallies past West Forsyth in thrilling 5-setter

The opening night of Region 6-7A volleyball action produced three sweeps, but the second go around offered up one of the league's patented five-set thrillers.

Denmark took the opening set, saw West Forsyth capture each of the next two and rallied back to capture a 3-2 (25-20, 22-25, 19-25, 25-17, 15-7) win Thursday on its home court.

In a matchup between two of the top teams in Class 7A, the 10th-ranked Danes (19-7, 2-0) started fast and finished strong, weathering a big push in between by the No. 7 Wolverines (20-10, 1-1).

“West is a huge team with a lot of hard hitters,” Denmark co-head coach Rena Garner said. “Once our back row adjusted, we were able to get the pass to our setter. Our setter and our hitters weren’t connecting in the first three sets. Once they started connecting in the fourth and fifth sets, we were unstoppable.”

Both teams were fairly disjointed in the first set, but the Danes managed to hold the lead most of the way.

West Forsyth twice got within two points late. First on a Jillian Staiti kill to narrow the gap to 19-17, and then on a Reece Rhoads kill to make the score 22-20.

Denmark, though, scored the final three points of the set to take the early lead, including a key kill by Dominae Jordan. The senior finished out her incredible night with 25 kills and 13 digs.

“She puts a lot of weight on her shoulders,” Garner said of Jordan. “She carries the team. We’re going to make it to state, and we’re going to make some noise this year. She’s taking it all on. She’s doing a phenomenal job leading the team and everyone looks up to her.”

The second set proved to be the best one of the evening, as neither team trailed by more than three points.

Down 21-19, West Forsyth reeled off four straight points. Lymaris Vasquez capped the run with a kill, and the senior also recorded another after the Danes had ended the run.

Rhoads, then, closed out the set with a kill of her own to even the match at 1-1.

“I was proud of our girls,” Wolverines head coach Jake Dickey said. “We ran several different lineups, trying to find something that worked. We switched it after the first set and found a little rhythm.”

While Denmark tried to make things interesting down the stretch, West Forsyth controlled the third set, due in large part to a long run of service by Rhoads.

The Danes were within 7-6 early, but a side out brought Rhoads up to serve. The recent Winthrop commit didn't give up the serve until her team had earned a 17-6 advantage, as Rhoads produced three aces during the run.

Denmark got to within 23-19 late but never truly threatened to steal the set.

Overall, Vasquez paced the Wolverines with 18 kills and 11 digs. Rhoads also posted a double-double, compiling a dozen each of kills and digs to go with three aces and four assists.

Shea Murray led West Forsyth with 19 assists, adding six digs and two aces. Maddie Easley chipped in with 17 assists, as the visitors tried to fill the void left by injured setter Taryn Dickey.

“Reece and Lymaris do a good job of keeping the girls in it and focusing on the moment,” coach Dickey said of the seniors. “You can only do the next play, and we try to focus on that.

“We pulled out the second and third, and we had a chance. That’s all I ask is that they play hard and try to enjoy it. We gave it a shot. Denmark is a good team. I’m sure we’ll see them again.”

In the fourth set, the Wolverines led 9-5 before a 9-1 spurt changed the momentum. During the run, libero Octavia Pagliotti received recognition for recording her 500th career dig, which came on a night in which she paced the Danes with 15.

Later in the set, Emerson Aber posted her 2,000th career assist on a kill by Macy Funk. Aber wound up closing out the set with a kill, one of five on the night to go with three aces, 12 digs and 42 assists.

The two milestones followed Courtney Graham having a shoutout in the first set for manufacturing her 500th career kill. The junior finished the night with 13 kills and three blocks.

All of the celebrations and the presence of a vocal group of student supporters seemed to come together to galvanize Denmark at the onset of the fifth set.

“We practice hard for these types of sets and matches,” Garner said, “so we can finish in these fifth sets.”

That certainly showed on this occasion.

After the Wolverines scored the set's initial point, the Danes reeled off seven in a row to already put them nearly halfway to the 15 points needed to seal the win.

“They got a run early,” Dickey said. “That’s how fifth sets are. Whoever gets the first long run — I think they got up 7-1 — it’s hard to come back from that.”

West Forsyth gave it a shot, narrowing the deficit to four points two different times — on a block and later a kill — courtesy of Piper Duckworth.

However, Jordan made the difference in the final moments. She spiked the ball with her signature force for a 13-7 lead, and then served out the match, securing the victory with an ace.

With her team sitting tied atop the region standings with Lambert, Garner seemed to try to put the rest of the league on notice.

“We had two huge region wins this week,” the first-year head coach said, referencing a sweep Tuesday at No. 9 South Forsyth. “If they’re not scared of us, they better be scared of us.”