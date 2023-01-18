2022 Forsyth County News Boys XC Runner of the Year: Alex Arrambide, East Forsyth

What hasn't East Forsyth’s Alex Arrambide done in his senior campaign?

Arrambide accomplished his goal coming into this season by becoming the first cross country state champion for the Broncos in the school's second year of existence. He captured East Forsyth's first overall state title the previous spring, winning the 3200-meter race at the 3A track championship.

"I'm just glad I can give East an awesome reputation, to begin with," Arrambide said on making history at the school. "We got great things over there with great potential. I'm happy to represent them."

With his remarkable season, Arrambide capped off his senior year in style — as he was named the 2022 Forsyth County News Boys XC Runner of the Year, which was unexpected for him coming into this season.

“It feels pretty cool. I came a little surprised, especially because there’s such great competition in Forsyth County,” Arrambide said. “It’s an awesome feeling — definitely excited about winning it this year."

Arrambide completed the state meet course in 16 minutes, 3.82 seconds to win by more than 18 seconds.

“Going into this season I wanted to have fun, and win races and that’s exactly what happened," Arrambide said. "I feel like the biggest goal for me was getting my team to state and get East Forsyth on equal footing with the rest of Forsyth County."

Arrambide described his season as the best he's ever had.

“My season opener was a win, which was great,” Arrambide said on his season success. "I made a lot of friends along the way and I kept getting better. I was feeling a lot of the improvements this season — nearly going undefeated. Overall, this season was my favorite running cross and country and track season ever. The perfect season to me can’t complain about that."

Arrambide had a lot of races in his career but his best race came at the Warpath Invitational. It was the first big invitation won in his XC career, and it was a race where he got to demonstrate his skill leading up to the state.

“I was able to run a remarkable time near the course and meet’s record just a few seconds shy of that," Arrambide said. "Getting to run with my best friends from other schools in the same meet."

Arrambide will further his talents on Georgia Tech’s cross country and track teams.