Baseball: Broncos end season with Elite 8 loss to Grangers

East Forsyth couldn't conjure up another miracle rally to stave off elimination in a Class 4A state quarterfinal doubleheader sweep Friday at LaGrange.
The Broncos — who overcame a 6-0 deficit in Game of a Sweet 16 series May 1 at Holy Innocents' — dropped a 3-2 heartbreaker in the opener before falling to the Grangers by a 9-1 margin during Game 2.
With runs at a premium in the first game of the series, LaGrange forged ahead with a pair of runs in the third inning off East Forsyth starting pitcher Wyatt Barden.
But the Broncos managed to even the score in the fifth inning, when Bradlee Hamby led off the frame with a single. After a sacrifice bunt, Zach Aschoff hit a two-out double to score Hamby. Will Moffit followed with an RBI single.
A run-scoring triple with two outs in the bottom of the sixth put LaGrange ahead for good.
Even though East Forsyth put the potential tying run on base in the seventh, the Broncos couldn't extend the game.
During the nightcap, East Forsyth found itself unable to extend its season.
Having rallied back from losing Game 1 to Holy Innocents', the Broncos hoped to follow the same pattern.
However, the Grangers had other ideas.
LaGrange took the lead with a pair of runs in the top of the third only to see East Forsyth pull within 2-1 in the bottom half on Moffit's RBI hit.
A late outburst by the Grangers put the Broncos into an inescapable 9-1 deficit in the fifth frame.
With the pair of defeats, East Forsyth wraps up its second-ever season with a 22-14 record.