Baseball: Broncos end season with Elite 8 loss to Grangers

East Forsyth couldn't conjure up another miracle rally to stave off elimination in a Class 4A state quarterfinal doubleheader sweep Friday at LaGrange.

The Broncos — who overcame a 6-0 deficit in Game of a Sweet 16 series May 1 at Holy Innocents' — dropped a 3-2 heartbreaker in the opener before falling to the Grangers by a 9-1 margin during Game 2.