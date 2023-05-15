Baseball: Broncos nearly place double-digits on all-region squad

East Forsyth baseball followed up its Elite Eight run by seeing nine players earn selection to the all-Region 8-4A team.
Junior Owen McGee and sophomore Trey Farr landed on the first team.
Five Broncos garnered second-team nods. They included senior Logan Pedretti, along with juniors Joseph Gurr, Bradlee Hamby, Lucas Kniola and Will Moffit.
Additionally, East Forsyth saw senior Blake Riley and junior Matthew Lyons recognized as honorable-mention picks.
The Broncos finished 22-14 overall, picked up the region's No. 3 seed and reached the Class 4A state quarterfinals in their second-ever season.