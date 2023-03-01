Baseball: Broncos rally past War Eagles

In a Tuesday home game against South Forsyth, the East Forsyth baseball team rallied from a 6-2 deficit to win 7-6.

“It was the way they competed,” Broncos head coach Kyle Counts said what he enjoyed seeing. “We got down 6-2 and our guys continued to play the game and didn’t get rattled. Proud of our guys on how we compete.”

The Broncos — who suffered a loss against Denmark in their last game — came out of the gate in sync. The afternoon started by shutting down South Forsyth at the plate and getting the bases loaded early with the trio of Trey Farr, Will Moffit and Wyatt Barden.

The Broncos struck first when Matthew Lyons stepped to the plate and recorded a sac fly, as Farr put the first run on the board.

After being held scoreless in the first two innings, South Forsyth's Tyler Bayer got the first double of the game, due to the Broncos not communicating about who would record the out and instead letting the ball fall straight on the grass. Then Emiliano Dominguez followed the trend, as he recorded a RBI double to tie the game.

On Landon Cane’s plate appearance, he hit a hard ground ball and reached on an error by shortstop Blake Riley, and Payton Cardarette scored on the play to take the lead for the War Eagles.

That lead didn’t last too long as the Broncos responded with Moffit scoring on Eric Walsh's RBI single.

The War Eagles ended the inning after catching Walsh lacking, with pitcher Cohen Rogers — who came out of the bullpen — throwing a laser to the first baseman.

Bayler Duncan’s first hit was a success for South Forsyth, as he swung the bat with enough power for the ball to leave the field for a home run and another lead change.

There wasn’t much success for either teams' offense after they both went scoreless until the top of the sixth inning, when Alex Urias posted an RBI double to pull ahead 4-2.

Shortly after, Bayer wasted no time in swinging and making contact with the baseball, as he doubled on a line drive toward the left side of the field, bringing in in Nate Ward and Urias.

Joseph Gurr gave his team some faith, ending the scoring slump with a run. Then it was Riley who punched an RBI single to score Braxton Woody.

The Broncos weren’t done yet as Zach Aschoff raced towards home plate to cut the deficit to 6-5. The Broncos had an opportunity to take the lead with the bases loaded, but the War Eagles managed a pickoff to retire the inning.

In the final frame, Gurr scored his second run due to a walk and gave the Broncos life with a tie.

On Aschoff’s plate appearance, he hit a fly ball. A War Eagle camped under it to haul it in for an out, but instead, it bounced off his glove and Owen McGee raced to home plate for the game-winning run.