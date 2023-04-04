Baseball: Broncos record 2nd shutout in school history

“After getting swept last week, we knew we had to get it done and take care of a team that’s not as good as us,” Will Moffit said. “It was great to bounce back.”



The Broncos started the ballgame on a good note. Pitcher Wyatt Barden delivered two strikeouts, and shortstop Blake Riley camped under a ball for the final out.

Switching over to offense, after Owen McGee hit a foul ball towards the right side, his hit on the next pitch went the opposite way for a double. Moffit then helped East Forsyth open the scoring with an RBI single.

In the second inning, the Broncos pushed across a pair of runs. It started with Braxton Woody coming in as a courtesy runner and scoring on a wild pitch. Trey Farr also collected a run-scoring single to center field for a 3-0 lead.

It proved to be Moffit’s day at the plate. On the first pitch of his third plate appearance, the junior made powerful contact with the baseball, sending it over the fence for a fourth-inning homer to bring in Joseph Gurr and Riley.

“It feels nice to break out of the slump I was in,” Moffit said on his performance. "I’ve been working on my swinging all weekend, so it was good to see it."

In the bottom of the fifth, the Broncos were looking at a quiet frame with a strikeout and ground out, but when Chace Hall recorded a single, the inning took a different turn.

Gurr registered a base hit that gave enough time to allow Woody to score his second run, and then Gurr took two bases on a wild pitch to put himself in scoring position at third. Riley posted an RBI single, which led to Gurr’s third run.

On the final play of the ballgame, Lucas Kniola doubled to bring in Moffit and Woody to invoke the run rule.

Gurr, Moffit, Hall, Kniola and Riley all managed to collect two hits in the victory.

Barden went the distance on the mound, limiting the Vikings to just one hit.

East Forsyth (13-9, 9-6) will aim for a series sweep April 5, when the teams face off in a doubleheader at East Hall.