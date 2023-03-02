Baseball: East Forsyth drops high-scoring contest to Seckinger in region opener

A 19-9 score in a high school baseball matchup could be indicative of several possible game scripts.

In East Forsyth's Region 8-4A opener against Seckinger Wednesday at home, that final margin resulted from the Jaguars leading most of the night, holding off a late rally by the Broncos and putting the game away with a huge top of the seventh inning.

Seckinger, a first-year school in Gwinnett County, broke open a 1-1 game with a six-run second frame, scoring each before the second out was recorded.

However, East Forsyth (4-4, 1-0) slowly chipped away. Despite struggling to keep the Jaguars (3-5, 0-1) at bay, the Broncos used the hot hitting of Matthew Lyons to remain in the game.

Lyons ripped a two-run single in the third to pull his team within 7-3 only to see Seckinger put up a four-spot in its next turn at bat.

Trailing 12-4 entering the fifth, Lyons followed a Wyatt Barden RBI double with a run-scoring triple of his own to cut the lead to six runs. An RBI fielder's choice groundout by Mason Schreiber and a run coming home on a wild pitch inched the Broncos to within 12-8.

East Forsyth, though, would be made to regret not getting more out of the inning, as the hosts left the bases loaded.

In the sixth, Lyons completed his monster day by ripping a solo home run to right field. While his teammates will certainly never let him forget his unfortunate slip and fall while rounding first base, the junior can respond with a simple point to his 3-for-4 batting line, which saw him finish a double shy iof the cycle, and four runs driven in.

A day after coming back from a 6-2 deficit to stun South Forsyth, the Broncos would have entered the final frame with realistic hope of overcoming a three-run deficit. But the Jaguars put that notion to rest, with the first seven batters of the inning reaching base safely.

When the dust settled, Seckinger had produced its third frame of four-plus runs and had given a game with plenty of wild momentum swings an anticlimactic finish.