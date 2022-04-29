Baseball: East Forsyth falls to GAC in first round

East Forsyth's inaugural season ended Thursday in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs with a pair of slim, one-run losses to Greater Atlanta Christian. East fell 5-4 in Game 1 and 7-6 in Game 2.
GAC scored all of its runs in Game 1 during a five-run second inning, but the Broncos chipped away and staged a late comeback, scoring in each of the final three innings. Trey Farr had an RBI single in the top of the fifth, then Matthew Lyons drew a bases-loaded walk and Logan Pedretti scored on a balk the following inning.
East led off the seventh inning with back-to-back singles by Zach Aschoff and Blake Riley, and a one-out double by Lucas Kniola plated both runners to cut the deficit to one run and place the tying run 180 feet away. But Conrad Cason struck out Will Moffit and got Pedretti to line out to end the game.
Similar to Game 1, East fell behind early in the nightcap and trailed 7-1 heading into the seventh inning, but the Broncos didn't go quietly, drawing seven walks in the inning — including four with the bases loaded — plus an RBI single by Eric Walsh.
However, Sawyer Crum entered the game for GAC with the bases loaded and one out, tasked with preserving a one-run lead. Crum got Lyons to bounce into a fielder's choice at home, then struck out Mason Schreiber to propel GAC to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
East finishes its season with an 18-14 record.