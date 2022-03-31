Baseball: East Forsyth falls to North Hall, looks ahead to playoff push

East Forsyth started four freshmen Wednesday against top-ranked North Hall.

The way head coach Kyle Counts figures, he might as well throw them out there and see if his young Broncos can hang with the reigning Class 3A state champs.

And for much of Wednesday's contest, they did.

East held the Trojans to two runs through the first four innings before North Hall broke through with a two-run fifth and three-run seventh in a 7-1 loss.

"We're young, but we're not making any excuses there," Counts said. "We're trying to go out and win baseball games. Sometimes you make some youthful mistakes like we did tonight, and they hurt you, but we're learning how to eliminate those. We've played some really good games where we did eliminate those. If we just continue to learn from our experiences and get better, we're going to be just fine."

Freshman pitcher Trey Farr scattered three earned runs across 5 2/3 innings, striking out five.

Fellow freshman Zach Aschoff accounted for East's first hit of the game when he punched a single up the middle off Hunter Brooks in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Will Moffit singled to lead off the sixth inning and Mathew Lyons tripled in the seventh and came around to score on a wild pitch. Blake Riley and Lucas Kniola each reached base twice with a pair of walks.

Moffit leads the team with a .413 batting average [26-for-63] and 23 RBIs.

"Will has gotten off to a really hot start, and he's stayed there. He continues to hit the ball well," Counts said. "Another guy that stepped up early is Blake Riley. Some young guys that have been great for us — Wyatt Barden on the mound, Trey Farr on the mound. Those two guys compete really hard."

Counts also pointed to Aschoff — East's starting second baseman — and catcher Mason Schreiber as two players who have performed well in their rookie season.

East entered its inaugural season with several unknowns but earned some impressive wins before starting Region 7-3A play, including a 3-1 win over North Forsyth and an 8-5 victory against Chestatee.

"We needed to get our guys out here and see what we had in game-like situations," Counts said. "And it wasn't until we finished non-region play before we even started thinking about what we could do within the region and what those goals could be. Coming into the region, we'd never played any of these teams. So we really didn't know how good they were compared to us, or how good we may be. We're definitely excited at this point in time about our potential to make the playoffs and to find a way in."



Three and a half series into region play and the Broncos are in the thick of the playoff race.

East already faced the top three teams in the region, taking the series against third-place Dawson County and winning once against second-place Cherokee Bluff.

The Broncos [12-9, 6-5 Region 7-3A] still have one game left against North Hall — which sits atop the standings with an unblemished region record — and will close the regular season against Lumpkin County [5-14, 0-11], West Hall [7-10, 2-9] and White County [10-8, 4-7].