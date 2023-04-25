Baseball: East Forsyth tosses pair of shutouts to reach Sweet 16

The formula worked perfectly Monday at Sonoraville, where the Broncos pitched 14 shutout innings to garner a sweep of the Phoenix. It wound up being an unconventional 14 scoreless frames, with nine coming in the opener and only five needed in the nightcap.

In Game 1, the second step of the plan proved to be hard to achieve. It took until the top of the ninth inning for No. 3 seed East Forsyth to breakthrough against second-seeded Sonoraville in a 3-0 triumph.

Just as the Broncos did in their Region 8-4A tournament sweep of Walnut Grove, they rode the momentum gained from a thrilling victory in the opener to a rout in Game 2. This one came in the form of an 11-0 win capped by Logan Pedretti's two-run, walk-off homer to invoke the run rule.

East Forsyth's Wyatt Barden and Sonoraville's Zach Lyles dueled through the majority of Game 1.

Barden pitched into the sixth before being relieved by Jackson Weir after allowing back-to-back singles with two outs in the frame. Weir escaped the jam by inducing a pop up and went on to record the final nine outs, as well.

Lyles went as long as he could, tossing 8 1/3 innings. Jaxon Pate relieved him with Braxton Woody on second base, and Lucas Kniola greeted the new pitcher with an RBI single for the game's first run.

An error put runners on the corners, and with two outs, another defensive miscue allowed Kniola to score from third. Chace Hall followed with an RBI single to round out his 3-for-3 performance.

Trey Farr earned a complete-game shutout in the nightcap, albeit a shortened one due to the Broncos' offensive explosion.

Five-spots in the first and fifth innings highlighted East Forsyth's stellar performance at the plate.

In addition to his walk-off heroics, Pedretti played a key part in the early outburst, clearing the bases on a three-run double with one out in the opening frame and driving in Kniola with another two-bagger in the second inning.

Joseph Gurr added a two-run single to cap the scoring in the first inning, while Zach Aschoff produced a two-run double to kick off the scoring in the fifth. Kniola doubled home Aschoff to set the stage for Pedretti to complete his perfect night.

Next up for East Forsyth (20-11) will be a second-round trip to Region 6-4A champion Holy Innocents' for an April 29 doubleheader.