Baseball: East Forsyth walks off Lumpkin County to win series

Wyatt Barden stepped up to the plate Thursday with a chance to win the game.

The moment was massive — the score was tied, the bases were loaded and there were two outs. Barden's bat hardly ever left his shoulder.

East Forsyth's freshman first baseman earned the game-winning RBI by drawing a four-pitch walk, allowing Blake Riley to score from third base and giving the Broncos an 11-10 win over Lumpkin County.

"That 2-0 pitch, that was the hardest not to swing at," Barden said. "The others were obvious balls, but that one was closest to the zone."



He watched the first two pitches sail high before a fastball tailed low and away, enticing a check swing from Barden before successfully pulling the bat back. And after the fourth pitch nearly hit him, Barden tossed the bat and jogged to first base as Riley clapped his hands and trotted home.

"Wyatt had good plate discipline and got the walk, and we'll take a region win any way we can find one," East coach Kyle Counts said.

The Broncos were in a situation to win the game thanks in part to Trey Farr's two-run single in the sixth inning, which turned a 10-8 deficit into a tie game.

Riley and Lucas Kniola reached base to start the inning, then Logan Pedretti sparked the rally with a single to left field that plated Riley. A sacrifice bunt by Barden moved Kniola up to third base and put the tying run in scoring position, 180 feet away.

That brought up Matthew Lyons, who tripled and scored a run in his previous at-bat. On a 2-0 pitch, it appeared Lyons might have another after he roped a line drive that hooked just outside the right-field line and foul. Lyons smacked the next pitch up the middle, but it was knocked down by Lumpkin County pitcher Cooper Scott, who scooped up the ball in time to nab Kniola at home.

That brought up Farr, who delivered the game-tying hit and finished with three RBIs.

"Trey's been hot lately," Counts said. "He's been swinging a good bat and we're going to let him swing it at that point in the game. He's going to get a base hit for us right there because he's a tough kid. He battles when he's on the mound, he battles when he's at the plate; he plays outfield, plays first base for us too."

Farr also had a sacrifice fly in the fifth and led off the second inning with a double before scoring on Zach Aschoff's RBI single.

East's offense pounded 14 hits, and every batter in the lineup finished with at least one hit. Kniola [2-for-4, 1 R, 2 RBIs], Pedretti [2-for-4, 1 R, 2 RBIs], Farr [2-for-2, 1 R, 3 RBIs, Aschoff [2-for-4, 1 R, 2 RBIs] and Will Moffit [2-for-5, 2 R] each finished with multiple hits.

Pinch-runner Bryce Bracco made an impact of his own in the fifth inning when he ran for catcher Mason Schreiber. Bracco took off from first base after a line drive by Aschoff, breezing past second and rounding third to find the relay throw had beaten him to the plate. So, Bracco cut back inside the basepath to deke Lumpkin County catcher James Ligon, avoiding the tag and scoring the run.



"That was great. That was hug," Counts said. "I was about to get into our third base coach a little bit for sending him, but it worked out. I told Coach McGivalry — Coach Bama, as we call him — I said, 'You need to give Bryce a kiss for you on that one,' because he avoided that tag and I wasn't so mad. That's just our guys being headsy ballplayers, knowing how to get in there when the ball beats you to the plate."

East had trouble avoiding the big inning early, as Lumpkin County exploded for four runs in the second and four more in the fourth, but the Broncos' bullpen managed to keep the Indians at bay.

Davis Downs entered in relief of Parker Roberts with one out in the fourth inning after Will Mincey's bases-loaded double. Downs stranded Mincey after retiring the first two batters he faced, ultimately throwing two innings of one-hit ball and allowing two unearned runs.

Pedretti earned the win, striking out three and holding the Indians to just one hit across 1 2/3 innings.

"I'm really proud of Davis Downs and the role that he plays for us, coming in and kind of going inning by inning," Counts said. "Probably a max-one-time-through-the-lineup type guy. Then Logan Pedretti came in, and he's kind of developing into our closer type role and doing a good job of it. Logan's a kid who didn't pitch last year and hasn't pitched much. But he throws hard and we're working with him."



East [14-11, 8-7 Region 7-3A] takes the season series with Lumpkin County after winning 8-1 on Wednesday. The Broncos remain in fourth place in the region and will travel to West Hall at 5:55 p.m. Monday to start a pivotal three-game series with the Spartans.