Basketball: Broncos advance to region title game

Ella Holbrook and Adeline Rosebush were a dynamic duo in East Forsyth's Region 8-4A tournament semifinal victory over No. 1 seeded and No. 9 ranked North Hall.

The pair combined for 51 points as the Broncos worked their way into a region championship game for the second time in as many seasons with a 67-58 win Thursday afternoon at Chestatee’s Lynn Cottrell Center.

Holbrook scored 15 of her points in the second quarter to help No. 3 seed East Forsyth (16-12) build a 33-27 lead at halftime en route to its third win of the tournament.

Rosebush then added 18 of her points in the second half, and the Broncos held off a big night from North Hall’s long-range shooting, led by Athena Vachstevanos (17 points), to move into the Feb. 17 championship game against host and No. 2 seed Chestatee.

East Forsyth fell to Lumpkin County in the 2022 Region 7-3A title game before reaching the Class 3A Sweet 16. Due to reaching the finals, the Broncos will again host a first-round playoff game.

“We played a great game (Thursday),” East Forsyth girls coach Mike Hedrick said. “That helped us (Thursday), but it’ll mean nothing (Friday). I told (the players that) the challenge is, anytime you have success, you want more. That’s where we are.

“I said, ‘Guess what? If we win the region championship, we’re going to want more. We’re not going to be satisfied.' That’s the unfortunate thing to be obsessed with winning, but that’s a good thing to be obsessed with. We’ll take it.”