Basketball: Broncos can't keep up with Chiefs

It was a tough loss at home for the East Forsyth Broncos boys basketball team Tuesday night as they fell 84-59 to Sequoyah.

Following a back-and-forth affair that opened with a 7-7 tie, the Chiefs offense starts clicking and went on a 10-0 run.

The Broncos countered with a run of their own.

It started with freshman shooting guard Tyler Lesch passing the ball to Matthew Rouse, who tried to take it the cup but got fouled in the process. After that, Cannon Hunter picked off Stephen Galvin's pass and finishes the fast break with ease.

Hunter scored again by hitting a wide-open 3 from an assist by Brennan Burns to cut the lead to 17-14 to end the first quarter.

The Broncos outscored the Chiefs 20-13 in the second quarter to go into halftime with a lead. Ryan Sander hit two 3s, while Louie Koulouvaris and Hunter hit one each.

Coming out of the locker room, the Chiefs offense was clicking on all cylinders — led by Ian Wright’s six points, including a dunk that caught the bench's attention to applaud him.

Galvin hit a 3-pointer to give the Chiefs a 56-55 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

After only having two points in the first half, Bryce Bracco scored eight points in the third, and Hunter tacked on eight points, as well.

In the fourth quarter, the Broncos offense struggled to get the ball in the basket, with Bracco and Hunter scoring the only four points compared to the Chiefs' 28.

Logan Parrott led the Chiefs by scoring eight points in the quarter alone. The Chiefs made the most of their free throw line opportunities by not missing a single one.

Hunter scored a team-high of 18 points and three steals to go along with it. Bracco added 12 points and a team-high of steals with four. Lastly, Ryan Sander tacked on 11 points.

East Forsyth (3-3) will resume action Dec. 2 at Madison County.