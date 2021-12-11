Basketball: East Forsyth bounces back to claim program's first region win

East Forsyth girls basketball coach Mike Hedrick told his team that Friday's game against Cherokee Bluff would reveal their character.

Hedrick has to be pleased with what he saw.

The Broncos blitzed past the Bears 62-48 to secure the program's first-ever region victory and rebound from a 79-35 loss to Lumpkin County, the top-ranked team in Class 3A.

"We kind of got embarrassed Tuesday," Hedrick said. "I know it's Lumpkin and they're No. 1 in the state, but we do truly believe that we're a program like that that can be at a championship level. So, for us, our first opportunity to play Lumpkin and it went the way it did; tonight we talked about character and about how we're going to respond. We're still going to make mistakes because we have a long way to go, but you're going to show your character tonight."

East never trailed Tuesday. Five different players combined to bury 12 3-pointers, while Adeline Rosebush had an excellent night on the glass.

Rosebush gave up several inches to talented Cherokee Bluff post Taliah Gaither but still managed to pull down 15 rebounds.

"Coach [Bruce] Kidwell and I spent about an hour at practice on two different days -- individually, us two with her -- working on her footwork," Hedrick said. "And that's defensively and offensively so she can finish and just be tougher. She rebounds and she fights her butt off, but she's been missing layups. Tonight she was grabbing all those rebounds, she was kicking out, she made a couple. She is a really good player, and if she wanted to go play in college, she could, even though she's an undersized post. Just look at what she does against bigger people."

Four of East's first five made field goals were from 3-point range, including Ella Holbrook's trey that followed back-to-back offensive rebounds by Rosebush, making the score 14-5 with 2:32 left in the first quarter.

Holbrook finished with three 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead the Broncos. Alison Hiddema and Hailey Hiddema each had a trio of 3-pointers, with Alison scoring 14 points and Hailey adding 11 points.

Rosebush's stellar play continue throughout the night. She had a putback off a missed three midway through the second quarter to put the Broncos up seven, and her kickout to Holbrook in the fourth quarter fooled the Cherokee Bluff defense and ignited a 9-0 run that turned a nine-point lead into a 55-37 advantage and pushed the game out of reach for the Bears.

Hannah Kermicle added two 3-pointers and Nora Swafford scored once from beyond the arc.

Hedrick said the Broncos struggled to keep pace with Lumpkin County on Tuesday, which led the turnovers.

Friday was a different story.

"Today was really good," Hedrick said. "It's nice to be home in a gym that you practice in. We've had a lot of road games and we've had some neutral games; this is only our third home game. It's all confidence. You see one go in and now I think I can do it. So, it was a good night for us."

The win marked East's first region victory and improved the Broncos to 6-2 overall and 1-1 in Region 7-3A.

East is back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Dawson County and has a little over a month before its rematch with Lumpkin County.

"We didn't act like we were confident that we belonged. Next time we play them that's not going to be the case," Hedrick said. "That's what we're working toward."