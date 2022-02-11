Basketball: East Forsyth boys, girls secure Class 3A playoff berth

East Forsyth's girls basketball team punched its ticket to the Class 3A playoffs Thursday evening, but you never would have known unless someone told you.

The Broncos topped Cherokee Bluff 55-37 in the Region 7-3A tournament quarterfinals, securing a spot in the playoffs in their inaugural season, and doing so on their home court.

But once the final buzzer sounded, East's players quietly lined up to shake hands and trotted off to the locker room. No celebration, no fanfare.

As it turns out, that was premeditated.

"The reason we didn't celebrate on the court and we did it in [the locker room] is, we're not done yet. That wasn't the end goal," East coach Mike Hedrick said. "So, we're trying to do a little bit more, but we had a good time in there."

The Broncos advance to the tournament semifinals, where they will face White County at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cherokee Bluff High School with a chance at the championships game on the line.

Since East is one of four Region 7-3A teams remaining in the tournament, the Broncos are guaranteed one of the region's four seeds in the Class 3A playoffs.

Also, if East beats White County, there will be a home playoff game at Extra-Mile Arena.

However, the outcome of Thursday's game was not always certain.

The Broncos trailed 17-5 at the end of the first quarter, and by as many as 14 points early in the second frame.

Cherokee Bluff power forward Taliah Gaither scored eight points in the opening quarter. She imposed her will in the paint, forcing a pair of fouls and knocking down both free throws during each trip to the line.

The final three quarters belonged to East, though, as the Broncos went on a 14-4 run to end the first half, then held the Bears to just 14 second-half points.

Ella Holbrook capped East's run with a pair of 3-pointers. She knocked down the first three despite being fouled, which sent the Broncos' guard to the free-throw line with a chance at a four-point play. Holbrook unleashed a rare miss, but Alison Hiddema raced after the offensive rebound, which ended up falling out of bounds off a Cherokee Bluff player.

Moments later, Holbrook caught the inbound pass and sank another 3-pointer to trim the deficit to 23-19 with 49 seconds until halftime.

Hiddema gave East its first lead fewer than two minutes into the third quarter when she came down with a rebound, dribbled once and threw up a layup to give the Broncos a 24-23 advantage and mark the final lead change of the evening.

Holbrook piled on the points on the following possession, forcing a steal and taking it coast to coast, stretching the lead to three points and triggering a Cherokee Bluff timeout.

Nora Swafford's 3-pointer after the timeout made it a 29-23 East lead.

Hiddema collected four rebounds in the third quarter, adding four points and a block. Adeline Rosebush also enjoyed a productive quarter, blocking three shots and picking up two boards, including a putback to close a 12-0 East run.

"To get in that hole like we did early ... and we had a lot of chances when we could have broke," Hedrick said. "I was proud of my team, and our previous seven losses helped us tonight. You never want to lose, but those things taught us what to do in that moment."



East's boys basketball team won 60-51 against Cherokee Bluff in a game that was played at Gilmer High School, also locking up a playoff spot.

Matthew Rouse led the Broncos with 24 points, adding six rebounds and four assists. Bryce Bracco chipped in 19 points, five rebounds and four steals.

East's boys will also face White County in the Region 7-3A tournament semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Cherokee Bluff High School.