Basketball: East Forsyth buries Sonoraville with 3-point barrage to advance

In East Forsyth’s second year of existence, the Broncos girls basketball team was able to reach the Sweet 16 in back-to-back seasons with a 76-72 win over Sonoraville in the first round of Class 4A state playoffs Tuesday at home.

“These girls made us look really good tonight," East Forsyth head coach Mike Hedrick said. "I got a great coaching staff, my assistants do a lot — more than any other schools I've been to before — and that allows us to have a good, great game plan.”

A total of four Broncos scored in double-figures in this game.

Ella Holbrook was the scoring leader with 24 points, 18 of them from 3-point range. Hailey Hiddema launched four 3s herself in her 16-point performance. Adeline Rosebush added 15 points, and Ayla Heard chipped in with 13 points.

“You got to go earn it and take it. Tonight we did that,” Hedrick said on the offensive explosion.

The Broncos looked to show Sonoraville they were a threat from the 3-point line. Senior Holbrook and sophomore Hiddema were the main Broncos lighting it up early. Holbrook made three, and Hiddema made two.

Senior Rosebush was challenging Sonoraville's interior defense. She was in her bag, as with every move she did, she had a great look at the rim and totaled six points in the first period.

The second-seeded Broncos built a 23-17 advantage to end the first quarter and the momentum rode to the second.

Still, No. 3 seed Sonoraville had no answer stopping the 3-point barrage, as the Broncos knocked six 3-pointers in total. Sonoraville tried their best by following the ball, nonetheless, the Broncos’ good ball movement and great plays left an East Forsyth player wide open.

In the second period, the Broncos outscored Sonoraville 20-17 and went into the locker room with a 43-34 lead over the Phoenix.

Both teams wasted no time getting on the board in the third quarter, with Rosebush scoring in the opening seconds and then Diana Smith attacking the paint for a layup.

Sonoraville (22-6) was feeling themselves, due to them forcing the Broncos to take bad shot selections and crashing the boards. That led to Sonoraville going on a 9-0 run and cutting the deficit to 45-43.

East Forsyth (17-13) immediately called a timeout.

It was Rosebush who ended the scoring drought by getting in her spot and drawing the foul for an and-1.

The Broncos started to half-court press Sonoraville, but they left Smith open. She made them pay by sinking a 3-pointer. Switching to the defensive side, she forced a turnover, as the Broncos were trying to get the ball to Rosebush.

Brynley Walraven’s free throws gave Sonoraville the lead, although it was short-lived.

The Broncos settled their offense and started to find their groove. They patiently waited for the play to develop and were getting good shot selections, leading the ball to go into the hoop. That grew the Broncos' confidence in the late stages of the third period, scoring on four consecutive possessions.

“This was a high playoff game," Hedrick said. "Two high school girls basketball teams scoring in the high 70s. We didn’t want to lose.”

It was evident the Broncos wanted to get the ball to Rosebush, but Smith’s defense denied her getting any breathing room to receive the pass. The Broncos left the possession with a turnover, and on the other end, Walraven made another pair of free throws.

Sonoraville’s Kayleigh Kelley got a block on Holbrook’s drive to the cup, though the East Forsyth defense made up for it by forcing a turnover. On the next Broncos possession, Holbrook drilled her sixth 3-pointer.

Kelley tried to fire back with a wide-open 3-pointer but missed. Sonoraville was able to grab the rebound and bounce a pass back to Kelley on her cut down the middle for a bucket.

In the final 30 seconds, Sonoraville had to foul to stop the clock, but Hiddema, Addison Rouse and Holbrook made their free throws with ease, making it harder for Sonoraville to come back.

With the win, East Forsyth will travel to Region 5-4A champion Luella in hopes of reaching the program's first-ever Elite Eight.