Basketball: East Forsyth comes up short against Chestatee in region finals

The East Forsyth girls gave Chestatee a tough challenge before ultimately falling to the War Eagles, 58-54, in the Region 8-4A championship game Friday at Lynn Cottrell Center.

“There’s no doubt we’re going to play hard," Broncos head coach Mike Hedrick said. "We never doubted that since we came in and opened the school two years ago. It’s a hard-working group of kids. We’ve just got to get the combination of working hard, working smart, working together. … If we can ever figure that out, I think we can really be exceptional. It just didn’t come together (Friday) night.”



At halftime of his team’s battle with East Forsyth, Chestatee head coach Sutton Shirley was determined that no matter that the outcome, his team’s fate would be determined on its own terms.

That meant going back to the basics — the team’s base defense and jumping on the back of region Player of the Year Riley Black.

That proved to be the right formula as second-seeded Chestatee roared back from as much as a 12-point deficit in the first half to take the victory on its home court.

Black finished with game highs of 32 points and 14 rebounds as the War Eagles (21-7) earned their first region title since 2014 and the region’s top seed in next week’s Class 4A state tournament, where they will host either Central (Carroll) or Sonoraville in the first round.

“To be a part of this with these kids is absolutely incredible,” Shirley said after being drenched from a bucket of water by his players after the game. “It’s a great feeling, and to have to fight and come back like we did in the second half, those kids are just awesome. Those kids are special and they deserve to be the region champions.”

No. 3 seed East Forsyth (16-13), which will take on the winner of the Sonoraville-Central consolation game from Region 7-4A, didn’t make it easy for the hosts.

After Ella Holbrook beat the buzzer with a driving layup to close out the first quarter and give the visitors a 19-14 lead, the Broncos really poured it on early in the second behind Adeline Rosebush, who finished with team highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds.

The senior dominated the paint on both ends of the floor, scoring six points during a 9-2 run that gave East Forsyth its largest lead at 28-16 after Rosebush’s layup with 1:46 left in the first half.

And while Black was able to score six points in the final 1:11 of the half to bring Chestatee to within 30-21 by intermission, the Broncos were making life difficult for her as she tried to penetrate the lane and attack the basket.

But it was an adjustment Shirley made on the other end of the court that he hoped would remedy that situation.

“We talked about going back to what we’ve been doing since Day 1 since I’ve been (at Chestatee),” Shirley said. “I’m a man-to-man (defense) guy. We’ve been doing that for five years. We went through a little slump (recently), I was searching for answers, and it’s almost a curse word, but zone is what we came up with.

“So at halftime, I told (the players) we were going back to what we do, and we sat down and played some of the best man-to-man defense that we’ve played in a long, long time in that second half. And when you get stops, it’s easier to score.”

Black, who had 11 points at the half, apparently thought so.

The 5-foot-8 junior not only contributed to the effort that slowed down the East Forsyth attack, she also began to find a way around the Broncos’ efforts to clog the lane against her on the other end of the court, especially when teammates like Caroline Bull and Addison Boyd also started to knock down some shots from the perimeter.

Boyd’s 3-pointer triggered a 9-2 run that cut a nine-point deficit down to just 34-32 after a drive down the lane by Black with 4:17 left in the third quarter.

Then after East Forsyth built the lead back to 39-34 after a Rosebush layup with 1:41 left in the period, Bull's 3-ball helped open the way for eight more points from Black during a 9-2 run, including a buzzer-beater before the quarter break, vaulted the War Eagles in front for the first time all night at 43-41.

“It’s all about being strong with the ball,” Black said. “I think we really slowed (the tempo) down and didn’t rush anything and waited for the right time to attack when we needed to.”

Holbrook knocked down a 3-pointer just 38 seconds into the fourth quarter to put East Forsyth back in front at 44-43, and the lead grew to as much as three points twice more, the last time at 48-45 following Rosebush’s layup with 4:37 to play.

But another 3-pointer by Bull just 28 seconds later tied it again at 48, and Black added her only 3-ball of the game on the next possession just 11 seconds after that to put Chestatee back in front at 51-48 with 3:58 to play.

After building as much as a six-point lead at 55-49, the War Eagles then had to survive a frenetic final minute that saw East Forsyth get a 3-pointer from Ayla Heard and another layup from Rosebush to pull to within 55-54 with 22 seconds left.

The Broncos then got a chance for the lead after Black missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but Payton Cable grabbed the rebound off a missed shot. She got fouled before hitting 1 of 2 free throws with 5.7 left to push the lead to 56-54.

Black then corralled the rebound of the miss on the second shot, and this time drained both free throws after being fouled with 4.2 seconds left to secure the win, and the title, for Chestatee.

“Riley Black was the best person on the floor (Friday) night,” Hedrick said. “It’s not about anything but (Friday) night, and she rose to the occasion for them. That’s what she does. She’s (region) Player of the Year for a reason.

“We didn’t take care of some controllables, things that we should be able to do, and that always beat you. In the second half, some of those controllables got in our way.”

While Black was the only War Eagle in double-figures, Bull and Sierra Yarbrough chipped in eight points and six rebounds apiece, while Cable contributed seven points and five boards.

Holbrook joined Rosebush in double-figure scoring for East Forsyth with 16 points, adding five rebounds and three assists, while Heard also reached double-digits with 12 points.

For the second straight year of existence, the Broncos made a region final but came up short. Last season, East Forsyth fell to eventual state champion Lumpkin County in the Region 7-3A title game.