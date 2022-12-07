Basketball: East Forsyth drops 4th straight against Cherokee Bluff

On Tuesday, the East Forsyth Broncos boys basketball team suffered its fourth straight loss, this time against Cherokee Bluff, 60-52, in a Region 8-4A matchup at home.

The Broncos and Davey Hyams came out firing from beyond the arc. Hyams knocked down three of the Broncos' five 3s, as East Forsyth built up an 18-15 lead.

During the second quarter, the Broncos had a challenging time putting the ball in the basket, as no baskets were made by the team except those that came from Matthew Rouse.

There was a 16-4 scoring difference between the Broncos (3-5, 0-2) and the Bears (3-2, 1-1) in the period. Cherokee Bluff went into halftime leading 31-22.

After a missed shot by the Bears, Bryce Bracco took advantage of the soft defense and knocks down the triple in transition.

Then after a timeout by Cherokee Bluff, Rouse used a screen and dashed down the middle for a layup. There was enough contact that the ref blew his whistle, as Rouse laid the ball up for an and-1 to cut the deficit to 33-30.

Despite the Broncos limiting the Bears to their lowest quarter point total, it wasn't by a big margin as they were still in command 44-37 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Bracco and Rouse tried their best to rally their team by cutting the lead to 46-45 by finishing at the rim and each knocking down one shot from deep.

However, it was the Bears drawing fouls that kept them ahead. The visitors made every single free throw to seal the road victory.

Bracco and Hyams both finished with 14 points and three steals. Rouse added 13 points and five assists, while Gavin Scheu chipped in with 14 rebounds.

East Forsyth will look to bounce back Dec. 9, when the Broncos travel to East Hall.