Basketball: East Forsyth girls drop Sweet 16 matchup to Luella

The fourth-ranked Luella girls basketball team didn't just win its Class 4A second-round game against No. 9 East Forsyth Friday night at home. It completely dominated with an 89-29 victory.
Six Luella players scored in double figures, including Milani Smith who led the way with 18 points.
While Luella’s offense was firing on all cylinders Friday night, defense and rebounding were also a big part of the game plan.
Luella (22-6) began the game with a 9-0 start and East Forsyth (17-14) didn’t score a basketball until five minutes into game. Luella led 16-4 at the end of the first quarter.
Luella outscored East Forsyth 26-6 in the second quarter to take a 42-10 lead into halftime. Luella led 75-17 at the end of the third quarter.
Luella, the Region 5-4A champion, has won 11 straight, including a 67-23 victory over Hapeville Charter in the first round of the state playoffs.
Luella will play either Baldwin or Troup County in the quarterfinals.
For the second time in as many seasons, East Forsyth fell in the Sweet 16.