Basketball: East Forsyth girls earn first-ever playoff victory

By Derrick Richemond

For the Forsyth County News

East Forsyth's girls basketball team clicked on all cylinders Tuesday in the Broncos' playoff debut, winning 48-22 over Cedar Grove in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.

In the first three minutes of the game, both teams were playing great defense but neither team could capitalize. It wasn’t until shooting guard Alison Hiddema caught a pass from her teammate to lay the ball in for the first basket of the game.

After finally scoring, The Broncos began finding their groove on offense. Point guard Ella Holbrook found Adeline Rosebush all alone at the top of the key as she knocked down the 3-pointer, which increased the Broncos' score to 11-0.

With 1:21 on the clock, Cedar Grove's offense ended the run and got the basket to go in on Rickayla Johnson’s layup.

Adeline Rosebush attacked the paint and finished the first quarter with six points. That was more than the Saints' whole team, who had just two points.

Points were hard to come by in the second quarter, as both teams combined for nine points.. The Broncos headed to the locker room with an 18-6 lead.

“I can choose to look at that we scored five points and be really upset or I can look at that they only scored four,” East coach Mike Hedrick said. “We actually won every quarter tonight as bad as we played offensively.”

Coming out of the locker room, the Saints were the first team to put points on the board on Shaniya Porter’s layup.

The biggest highlight of the third quarter came with just 15 seconds remaining when point guard Holbrook shot a deep contested 3-pointer.

The Saints played their best offensive quarter scoring 11 points in the third quarter, but East's defense put a stop to that, limiting them to just five points in the fourth and went on to score the highest-scoring quarter with 17 points.

Alison Hiddema scored a team-high 20 points for the Broncos.

“We worked so hard towards this. It's so amazing,” Alison said.

“We were still able to win by 26, and the only reason is we bent, we never broke, we followed the defensive gameplan, and as tough as it seemed to be shooting the ball, we were able to defend. That was so huge for our victory,” Hedrick said.

East [20-8] will travel to No. 7 Pierce County in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs after the Bears beat Savannah 57-23.

“We’re looking forward to Pierce. They’re very well coached," Hedrick said. "We have a little chip on our shoulder, because we feel like we can win this region, we can be in the final four and play for a state title.”