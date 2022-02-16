Basketball: East Forsyth girls fall in title game, finish second in Region 7-3A

FLOWERY BRANCH — East Forsyth's girls basketball team is not happy to just make history in its inaugural season.

The Broncos dropped the Region 7-3A tournament championship game Tuesday to Lumpkin County, 66-51, and will host a first-round playoff game next week.

But getting to the region championship and playing the top-ranked Indians close is not satisfying enough for East.

“You know, it’s special," East head coach Mike Hedrick said. “From the outside we earned a lot of respect, but the key for us is we’re not just happy that we’re here.”

Hedrick enjoyed the post-game speech with the players in the locker room. There was not a single player satisfied, and he said each player had the attitude of, “We could’ve won that game.”

Many young teams might not have that confidence against one of the top teams in the state. The youthful nature, however, has not dwindled their fire or dreams.

“We had opportunities,” Hedrick said. “We didn’t do the little details in certain areas. We fix those in the state tournament, we can go on a run. First year or not.”

Before the start of the season, East created a list of lofty goals, and one goal was to win a state title. The Lady Broncos will get a chance to pursue their dreams with a home playoff game.

East is 10-2 at home with losses to Lumpkin County and Etowah, both state tournament teams.

“We really like to feel we can win any game at home,” Hedrick said. “Obviously being at home, to get those jitters out in the first state tournament game is huge. If we luck up and get another home game is awesome. We will take what we can get. Hopefully it takes us to the second round.”

Hedrick knows the teams goal is still in front of them. The notebook each player on the roster has a state title listed. He did not think they should be the favorite to win the state championship.

“We have high expectations,” Hedrick said. “We feel when we figure everything out, we play to the level we can, we can have a championship program year in and year out. We believe we should’ve been here.

“We’re upset that we lost, despite it being our first year. We believe we can see them again in Macon.”

If both teams meet again in March, the Indians will have their hands full with junior Alison Hiddema, who led the Broncos Tuesday with 29 points.

“She has changed who she was as a 3-point shooter,” Hedrick said. “Now, if you watch her play, she does so much more. She has turned herself into a college prospect in less than a year.

“If she keeps letting me push her hard, which she does, she will continue to get better.”