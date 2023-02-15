Basketball: East Forsyth girls qualify for region semifinals, state tournament

East Forsyth girls basketball secured its second state playoff bid in as many seasons as the program has existed with a 53-38 victory over North Oconee in the Region 8-4A tournament.

A huge night from Ella Holbrook, who finished with a game-high 21 points, and solid defense propelled the Broncos, No. 3 seed from the North subregion, past the No. 2 South-seeded Titans and into the semifinals of the region tournament Tuesday night at North Hall’s Lynn Cottrell Court.

Hailey Hiddema also reached double-figure scoring with 11 points, as did Ayla Heard, who contributed 10 points. Adeline Rosebush chipped in nine points for East Forsyth (15-12).

“(Tuesday) night for four quarters, we defended,” said Broncos head coach Mike Hedrick, whose team will take on North subregion No. 1 seed North Hall in a 4 p.m. semifinal Feb. 16 at Chestatee. “We won the game with defense. Our players had experience from being here last year, … so when the big shot was needed or we needed to slow down, we did.

“This is Year 2, so we’re 2-for-2 in (state) tournament appearances. But we told our girls in the locker room, ‘Last year, we were excited (just) to be going to going to state. We want to win the region championship (this year). This is great, but we’ve been here, done that. Now let’s do something special.'”