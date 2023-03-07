Basketball: East Forsyth head girls coach Mike Hedrick steps down

East Forsyth head girls basketball coach Mike Hedrick announced his resignation Tuesday on social media.

"I have officially resigned as the head women’s basketball coach at East Forsyth and plan to pursue a career opportunity at the next level," Hedrick posted on Twitter. "I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to be the first coach in school history [and] help this program reach back-to-back Sweet 16s and region championship appearances. I know in my heart that East Forsyth athletics will continue to rise.

"Thank you to the administration, the community and my coaching staff for all the support. Most importantly, thank you to the student athletes for all the work, the memories and allowing our staff to play a role in your life."

Prior to starting the East Forsyth program, Hedrick spent four seasons at Patrick Henry High in Virginia, where he led the Patriots to a 71-21 mark. The program finished the abbreviated 2020-21 season with a 9-2 record and ultimately fell to Princess Anne in the Class 5A state championship game.

Hedrick has experience in the collegiate ranks — where it sounds like he will be headed again — serving as an assistant coach for the women's programs at Francis Marion (South Carolina) and University of Charleston (West Virginia).