Basketball: East Forsyth hires Jay Burney to lead boys basketball program

Burney spent the past four seasons at Flowery Branch, where he turned the Falcons from a winless team his first year into a 15-win program this past campaign.



Per The Times, Burney stepped down from his position at Flowery Branch in March, saying at the time, “I’ve been a (high school head) coach for 26 or 27 years, and it gets tiresome at times. You have to put a lot of energy into it. … I just want to step back and figure out what I’m going to do with my life.”

Apparently, the longtime Alabama high school coach figured that out pretty quickly.

According to Hollis' email, Burney has 30 years of coaching experience, with 26 years as a head coach.

After time spent at the collegiate level — first as an assistant coach at Wallace State in Hanceville, Alabama, and then as a head coach at Darton College (since merged with Albany State) — Burney spent tenures at Lee, Buckhorn and Boaz high schools in Alabama. During that time, his teams won eight area championships and made 11 state playoff appearances, including two state runners-up finishes.

"Coach Burney is the perfect fit for building this program," Hollis said in the email. "Our basketball program is a mere two years old. Coach Burney has built several programs into state-level contenders. This time, he gets to do it in a new school that is looking to be led in a championship direction."



Burney will be replacing Scott Bracco, a longtime Lambert head coach who left after guiding East Forsyth's inaugural two seasons to lead Sequoyah's boys program. Burney becomes the second Hall County coach hired by the Broncos this spring, as East Forsyth previously tabbed Reed Tipton — a North Hall assistant coach – to lead the school's girls team.