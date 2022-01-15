Basketball: East Forsyth sprints past Lumpkin County 73-55

By Derrick Richemond

For the Forsyth County News

East Forsyth's boys basketball team took control early Friday to pull away from Lumpkin County 73-55.

Bryce Bracco finished with 17 points and Davey Hyams added 16 points on offense.

Both teams traded baskets early, but the Broncos started to run away when shooting guard Ryan Sander hit a three-pointer, then point guard Matthew Rouse got a tough and-one to go down.

To give the final seconds of the quarter a spark, Rouse hit Bracco with a no-look bounce pass on a fast break.

When the sound rang off to start the second quarter, East was forcing turnovers but coming up short on capitalizing the turnovers, though that didn’t stop them from scoring.

Five different players scored. Not only that, the Broncos shot 100 percent from the free-throw line.

Just when it looked like the Indians could go to halftime down single digits, Sander drove by his defender with quickness to put the lead back to double digits.

Coming out of the locker room the game couldn’t get any better for the Broncos. East didn’t give the Indians a sniff of making a comeback, increasing their lead by 20 with a fast-break transition basket.

Cannon Hunter gave a great sense of energy on the floor to his teammates. He was pushing the pace and giving his team a confidence boost to put the ball in the hoop. It’s the things that wouldn’t show up on the stat sheet that Hunter did.

“I challenge our guys to come out and play hard with great energy” East Forsyth coach Scott Bracco said “They were laser-focused and accepted the challenge very well.

Eight Broncos who got on the hardwood floor scored. Four of the Broncos scored double-digit points.

“When we play well, we’re a very unselfish team,” Bracco said “I was proud on well we moved the ball around”