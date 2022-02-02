Basketball: East Forsyth tops White County behind Holbrook's record 20 free throws

First-year programs figure to set plenty of school records.

But Ella Holbrook's mark of 20 made free throws during Tuesday's win against White County figures to stand for some time.

More than half of Holbrook's free throws came in the fourth quarter, when she knocked down 11 of 12 shots from the charity stripe to help East Forsyth fend off a scrappy Warriors team and collect a 72-60 win.

"I practice free throws all the time, and it's just one of those things where I know it's going in," Holbrook said. "I have the mentality I'm going to make it."

The Broncos led Tuesday's contest by as many as 13 points at the end of the first quarter, using their press defense to convert turnovers into easy transition buckets.

The pressure started early when Holbrook blocked a White County pass, Nora Swafford swooped in to collect the loose ball and dished to Alison Hiddema, who drove for a layup but was fouled on the way to the basket.

Moments later, Hiddema sank the first of what ended up being 35 made free throws by the Broncos.

"That was intentional. We knew how they were going to play," East coach Mike Hedrick said. "We knew they were going to suffocate the 3-point line, and we've been working on [being aggressive]."

Holbrook sank back-to-back 3-pointers, both off turnovers, giving East a 9-0 lead and prompting a White County timeout.

The Warriors scored their first points after the break, but Hailey Hiddema responded with a 3-pointer of her own to fuel a dominant opening quarter.

Alison Hiddema finished the half with 13 points and Holbrook had 10 points.

White County found its offensive footing early in the third quarter, with Claire Beckman posting a couple of putbacks, then drawing a foul off an offensive rebound and knocking down both of the free throws to trim East's lead to 37-32 two minutes into the half.

Kinsey Dockery's hook shot brought the Warriors within one point, then a layup by Aaliyah Anderson gave White County its first lead of the game, 39-38, with 3:12 left in the quarter.

East scored all 10 of its third-quarter points from the free-throw line and was held without a field goal in the second half until Alison Hiddema drained a 3-pointer with 4:37 left in the game to make it a 55-48 East lead.

Emma Lightsey responded with a 3-pointer after East threw the ball out of bounds, cutting the lead to four points, but Hailey Hiddema answered right back with a three of her own.

Adeline Rosebush turned in a solid fourth quarter, blocking a shot midway through the frame that led to a Holbrook free throw. And when Holbrook missed the second attempt — her lone miss in the quarter — Rosebush corralled the defensive rebound and allowed the Broncos to drain the clock with a lengthy possession that ended with Rosebush backing down a White County defender in the paint for an easy layup to make it 62-51.

"The last time we played, she played a total of six minutes because she was in foul trouble," Hedrick said. "I thought she had so much heart and was just killing it tonight."

White County scored nine of the next 11 points, including a Brelan Sieveking 3-pointer, but Hailey Hiddema hit a layup, then Alison Hiddema drew a charge on the Warriors' ensuing possession to give the ball right back to East.

From there, it was all Holbrook, who buried her last 10 free throws to ice the game.

"In any situation this year — I let her shoot the technical fouls — I just trust her," Hedrick said. "And it's not like we shoot a thousand of them in practice. I tell my girls, 'If you want to be the dog, you've got to be the dog every day. She wants to be the dog. Well, prove it. Today she proved it."

The win avenges East's 58-55 loss to White County on Jan. 7 and runs the Broncos' winning streak to four games.

"It was exactly like that. It was just the same environment, but in White County's favor," Hedrick said. "Both teams playing hard. I think the difference is, right now we are more of a pressing team and we're getting after you. We're coming into our own identity. The team we were the first of January, I think it sucks compared to the team we've got now."

East [17-6, 9-4 Region 7-3A] is now tied with White County for second place and can clinch the No. 2 seed in the region tournament with a win Friday at North Hall and a White County loss to top-ranked Lumpkin County.

"We've got ourselves in a situation where if we can win a game on the road Friday against a tough North Hall team, we secure the second seed and are in the state tournament automatically," Hedrick said. "That's a very great thing to do, with the way our region works, we're automatically in the semis and that gets us in there."