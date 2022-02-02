Basketball: East Forsyth upends first-place Warriors

Scott Bracco has been waiting for a game like this all season.

East Forsyth combined to make 14 3-pointers, Matthew Rouse turned in a team-high 21 points, and the Broncos knocked off first-place White County on Tuesday 69-63.

"We're capable of shooting the ball very well," Bracco said. "Tonight was one of those nights that I've been waiting on throughout the whole season. We finally all got hot on the same night."

East has struggled with consistency this season, mainly because of injury and illness, but the Broncos were fully staffed and clicking Tuesday night.

Ryan Sander scored 17 points off the bench, including four 3-pointers. His first three cut into an 11-4 White County lead midway through the first quarter, then he hit threes on back-to-back possessions to tie the game 17-17.

The game-tying shot came after he collected the defensive rebound, then hustled down the court and knocked down the corner three, forcing a White County timeout.

Bryce Bracco buried a 3-pointer moments later to complete the 9-0 run and give the Broncos their first lead of the game.

Silas Mulligan began to heat up for White County, scoring on a putback then on a layup, but 3-pointers by Davey Hyams and Bryce Bracco, plus a hustle play by Cannon Hunter that saw him grab the defensive rebound and travel the length of the court for the layup, gave the Broncos a seven-point lead.

Mulligan connected on a pair of 3-pointers right before half, but East carried a 29-28 lead into the break.

East exploded for 26 points in the third quarter, as the Broncos lit up the perimeter with six 3-pointers from five different players.

"All of our guards do a great job penetrating, kicking and shooting. We just moved the ball around and found the open man," Scott Bracco said.

Rouse scored more than half of his 21 points in the quarter, first connecting on a three-pointer, then he followed that up with a steal and a layup to push East's advantage to 38-33 with 5:21 to go.

After a White County three, East ripped off a 14-4 run featuring threes from Hyams, Sander and Louie Koulouvaris. Sander set up his own three with a steal on defense, and Koulouvaris' three came when Bryce Bracco drove inside and kicked out to Koulouvaris for the open shot.

East carried a 54-48 lead into the final quarter, but White County stayed within striking distance thanks to 10 third-quarter points by Jadon Yeh, who finished with a game-high 24 points.

Rouse converted a three-point play to open the quarter, followed by Bryce Bracco picking the pocket of a White County player and laying the ball in uncontested for an easy bucket.

But the Warriors managed to get to the line often enough, converting 9 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter to make it a five-point game with under two minutes.

Sander drained his fourth and final three of the game right before the shot clock sounded on an East possession to make it 64-56 with 1:53 left in the game. However, three White County free throws made it a two-possession game with 59 seconds remaining.

Rouse got to the line and knocked down two free throws, but Yeh scored an easy layup, then stole the ball off the inbound pass and fed it to Mulligan, whose layup cut East's lead to four points with 31 seconds left.

Yeh's second steal in as many possessions threatened to make it a one-score game, but Bryce Bracco stole the ball right back and sprinted across the court for the transition bucket with 19 seconds to go, putting the game out of reach.

A desperation three-point attempt by Yeh circled off the rim and into the arms of Bryce Bracco, who ran out the clock.

Bryce Bracco finished with 17 points.

"We played very well tonight," Scott Bracco said. "We've been battling a lot of adversity with injuries and sickness, but we've been competing throughout those games. We finally had a full squad tonight and we had great energy on and off the court. I'm just proud of the defensive effort that we had in the second half."

East [8-16, 4-9 Region 7-3A] is back in action at 7:30 p.m. Friday at North Hall.