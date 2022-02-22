Basketball: Tourney run lands first-year East Forsyth boys in playoffs

By Derrick Richemond

For the Forsyth County News

East Forsyth’s basketball programs are making history in the school’s inaugural year.

For East’s boys team, it meant trying to find an identity after going 5-5 through the first 10 games, then dropping 10 of 11 games after Christmas.

“We faced adversity, but we were still competing in every game,” said East coach Scott Bracco, who put together a 189-70 record over nine seasons at Lambert. "We were missing one to three starters every game due to sickness or injury. We went six weeks without a full practice squad.”

The Broncos started to lose starters when they hosted Dawson County on Dec. 14.

“We had some kids that tested [positive] for COVID during that time. We brought out three ninth-graders off the JV team for that game. They never practiced with us.” Bracco said.

In that game, East trailed by seven points entering the fourth quarter. But after leaving the team huddle to step onto the court, the Broncos' defense came alive and began to put the clamps on the Tigers. That gave more possessions for the offense to work their plays to perfection. The Broncos went on to outscore the Tigers 23-9 in the fourth quarter and captured a 69-62 victory in front of their home crowd.

However, East won just one game in January, including a loss that saw Dawson County get its revenge with a 77-69 win.

“That was a tough stretch, but then we got everyone back [healthy] against Gilmer,” Bracco said.

“Going into the season, we talked about our goals and standards. I felt like we still believed we could compete in the regional tournament. So, once we got that opportunity everybody started 0-0 again.”

Entering the Region 7-3A tournament, East Forsyth matched up against that same Dawson County team in the first round.

“Anytime you go into tournament play, I think most coaches are comfortable when you walk out the regular season with a split with a team. We learned a lot about Dawson in those two games that we played,” Bracco said.

East Forsyth rallied past the Dawson County, 64-54, to move on and face fourth-seeded Cherokee Bluff with a playoff spot on the line.

Matthew Rouse scored a team-high with 18 points, adding four assists and four rebounds. Davey Hyams followed up with 16 points and five rebounds. Bryce Bracco recorded a team-high of steals with six.

Against Cherokee Bluff, Rouse went for 24 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Bryce Bracco added 19 points, five rebounds, and four steals to hold off the Indians 60-51. That win gave the Broncos a seat in the GHSA state playoffs.

“Matthew and Bryce have done a great job all year. They’ve worked well with each other on the court,” Bracco said. “They’re leading us in a lot more than just the scoring category, [in] deflections, steals, assists, leadership. They lead by example on the court, they move the ball around, [and] play good defense. I’m extremely proud of those guys.”

White County handed East a 72-45 loss in the tournament semifinals, but the Broncos beat Gilmer in the third-place game. Bryce Bacco led the pack with 20 points, while Matthew Rouse joined with 18 points.

“We were looking forward to playing Gilmer,” East coach Scott Bracco said. “We were disappointed that we didn’t play well against White County in the second half. When you’re playing for that third seed in the regional tournament you really have to get your guys up for that game. We had a really good practice leading up to Gilmer.

“Best thing we did throughout the tournament was move the ball, find the open man and make shots. That’s how the Gilmer game went. We played our best first quarter against them. We were lights out from the three-point line.”

East will travel to Greater Atlanta Christian at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.