Cross Country: Broncos' Alex Arrambide discusses upcoming state meet, Georgia Tech commitment

As a junior, East Forsyth's Alex Arrambide etched his name into the lore of the state cross country meet's oral history, becoming known for being the kid who finished runner-up despite carrying his shoe for two-thirds of the race.

This year, he's looking to write his name in the history books by winning the Class 4A individual title in a loaded field and claiming the Broncos' first-ever state championship Saturday in Carrollton.

“I think I had what it took last year,” Arrambide said. “Obviously, I lost my shoe and didn’t really have any hopes to get back [in the race].

“I would say the competition is a lot greater than last year. Any of these guys in the top three in this upcoming 4A state meet could have won my 3A meet last year. There’s a lot more depth this year. Overall, there’s a lot more talent.”

Arrambide faced his top two challengers Oct. 15 in the Coach Wood Invitational. Holy Innocents' Joe Sapone won the event, with Arrambide placing third — less than six seconds off the pace. Westminster's Joseph Jacquot finished sixth and crossed the line more than 15 seconds after Arrambide, who felt he didn't run his best that day in Whitesburg.

“It was a stressful week, which we have those, but I just wasn’t mentally there for that day,” Arrambide said. “I think on any other good day, I could have stepped it up and maybe won the race. That wasn’t the best day for me. No excuses, that was all on me. I probably could have done a better job preparing for it.”



The Coach Wood Invitational, thus far, marks the only race Arrambide has entered and failed to win. Most of his other events would have been considered foregone conclusions before they had even began.

Regardless, Arrambide believes that his focus on winning, rather than beating arbitrary time goals, helped him avoid any potential slip-ups.

“You can’t underestimate who you’re going up against no matter who it is,” Arrambide said. “You have to prepare for every outcome. You never know when someone is going to have a really good day; you never know when you’re going to have a bad day; and you never know when both are going to happen at the same time.”



Ahead of the state meet, Arrambide noted that he will attempt to avoid one of those bad days by using his standard pre-race approach: rest, good diet and hydration.

Additionally, the Region 8-4A champion will bring with him a belief that he can achieve the goal. It stems from the mindset instilled in him by Jimmy Sorrells, who served as an assistant cross country coach at North Forsyth during Arrambide's eighth-grade year.



“He pushed me and taught me to believe,” Arrambide said of Sorrells, who is now the head coach at Carrollton. “Everything he would do to motivate me and all of his hopes and dreams for his own teams, I would apply that to myself. I really wanted to be good.

“As I kept getting better, I just thought about how much credit I should really give him, because he taught me a whole lot. I don’t think I would be here without him or the Lord or any of my current coaches, as well.”

Arrambide believes Sorrells set him on the path that led to him being able to recently commit to compete collegiately at Georgia Tech, his admitted dream school.

“It actually means quite a bit to me,” Arrambide said of getting to join the Yellow Jackets next year. “Going into high school, cross country and track aside, I wanted to go to Georgia Tech. It’s the school that I really strived to get into and get such a great education from.”

He'll have a chance to enter the prestigious Georgia Tech running program with a state title on his resume, and it may come down to simply keeping both shoes on his feet for the entire race.

“Last year, I had one of my friends tie my shoes, because of how cold it was outside,” Arrambide said with a sense of humor about the infamous incident. “This year, I’ll tie my shoes myself. I’m going to make sure they stay on this year. I may have to triple knot them.”

