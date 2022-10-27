Cross Country: East Forsyth boys place 3rd at Region 8-4A meet

Alex Arrambide won the individual title and William Knight joined him in the top five to lead the East Forsyth boys to a third-place finish in the Region 8-4A meet Tuesday at Unicoi State Park.
With the result, the Broncos qualified for the Class 4A state meet at 11 a.m. Nov. 5 in Carrollton.
Arrambide, the 3A state runner-up last year, easily outpaced the field, completing the course in 15 minutes, 56.10 seconds. The senior Georgia Tech commit finished more than 38 seconds ahead of his next-closest competition.
Knight produced the No. 4 finish in the event, which would have been enough to secure the junior a spot in the state meet even if the team hadn't qualified.
Well, East Forsyth did manage to secure the necessary top-four placement to advance to Carrollton. The Broncos totaled 69 points, putting them closer to champion North Hall (54) and runner-up Chestatee (65) than to fourth-place Cherokee Bluff (89) and fifth-place North Oconee (93).
Ryder Holland placed 15th for East Forsyth; Collin Denly came in 22nd; and Thomas Pederson wound up 27th.
With only four runners, the Broncos didn't have enough participants to produce a girls team score.
Rebecca Wade paced the East Forsyth contingent, landing 18th overall.
Madison Malone (22nd), Kylene McDonald (27th) and Carys Rountree (44th) rounded out the Broncos competitors.