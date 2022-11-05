Cross Country: East Forsyth senior Alex Arrambide earns 4A state title

East Forsyth's Alex Arrambide pulled away from his friend, Joe Sapone of Holy Innocents', and the rest of the crowded Class 4A field to become the individual champion during the Class 4A state cross country meet Saturday in Carrollton.
Arrambide completed the state meet course in 16 minutes, 3.82 seconds to beat out runner-up Sapone by more than 18 seconds. At the time, Arrambide completed the course quicker than anybody this weekend before Marist's Tommy Latham topped him in the Class 6A meet.
A senior who recently committed to Georgia Tech, Arrambide became the first state champion for the Broncos in the school's second year of existence.
As a team, East Forsyth finished 14th out of 31 teams.
