East Forsyth celebrates 2nd signing ceremony in school history

East Forsyth High School had its second signing ceremony in school history Thursday morning at the school's media center.

Logan Pedretti is the first signee for East Forsyth’s baseball program with his commitment to Piedmont College. Nolan Gibbs represented the football team with his commitment to FCS-member Northern Colorado.

This past season, Pedretti accounted for the most home runs for the Broncos. His performance earned him a place on the all-region first-team.

“It feels fantastic,” Pedretti said on signing his national letter of intent. “Really trying to give the effort out there for my teammates and my coaches.”

Pedretti aims to play with a similar skill set to three-time MVP Mike Trout.

“His ability in the outfield is really good,” Pedretti said of Trout. "He really helped me out when I was younger and emphasized my game."

Pedretti seeks to make a big name for himself for the Piedmont College Lions baseball program.

“I want to contribute to the team, really get the college experience to represent that program as well, and play my best,” Pedretti said.

What separated Piedmont College from the other options was the baseball field, the coaches and how the locker room looked “fantastic,” according to Pedretti.

Coaches in Region 8-4A have been very complimentary of Gibbs, as a defensive lineman and as an offensive tackle.

“It feels good to have some validation for all the hard work I did,” Gibbs said. "I feel great about it."

Gibbs will be following in his father's footsteps by playing football at the next level.

“It’s really special to do what he did,” Gibbs said.

His desire to continue his athletic career was fueled by the feeling of being wanted in Northern Colorado.

“I want to be the best defensive lineman I can be, a leader to help my teammates out there like I did here,” Gibbs said in describing his goal.