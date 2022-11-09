East Forsyth honors 5 athletes in 1st signing class

Parents, teammates and coaches gathered at East Forsyth High School to witness the school's first signing class Wednesday morning at the school's theater.

Broncos senior shooting guard Allison Hiddema became the school's first athlete to commit to the next level at the University of West Georgia. She was also joined by her teammate Ella Holbrook [Piedmont University, basketball]; Alex Arrambide [Georgia Tech, cross country/track]; Emily Hutcheson [Mars Hill University, softball]; and Bryce Bracco [Birmingham-Southern College, basketball].

“It’s been truly amazing to see how much Bryce Bacco has grown. He’s the hardest working player I've ever coached,” said Broncos boys assistant basketball coach Mike Saxton. “He’s spent more time in the gym than any player I’ve ever been around.”

Bracco placed second in the 2022 Forsyth County Tip-off Club Boys Top 15, won Boys Team Service Award and landed a spot on the All-Region 7-3A team.

“Feels great, I’ve been working since first grade for this,” Bracco on his work ethic. "I feel like I really put in the work and I deserve this."

Having his father Scott Bracco as his head coach has inspired and motivated Bracco to be the athlete he is today.

Birmingham-Southern gave Bryce Bracco a great college feel.

“The coaches made me feel right at home and the team fit right in,” Bracco on his decision. "I feel like I can get a great college experience out of there."

Hutcheson was a part of the Broncos softball team's remarkable 23-12 season. The Broncos, as well, tied for fifth in the state tournament.

In recognition of her outstanding play, Hutcheson was named first-team All-Region 4-8A.

“It felt really great to finally get that weight off my shoulders and to actually go out and live out my dream to play softball at the next level,” Hutcheson said on her signing day.

When asked about her inspirations, “Definitely my coaches, and my parents always believed in me and pushed me to be the better player I am today.”

As soon as Hutcheson steps foot on campus, she is determined to become the best softball player she can be.

What separated Mars Hill University and the other schools was the head coach Scott Long, the people and the culture the university carries.

Arrambide set the tone for the East Forsyth running program. Not only did he prove his dominance in the competition in the region but also in the state of Georgia by winning the 3200-meter race at the 3A track championship.

Just a few days ago, Arrambide became the first cross country state champion for the Broncos in the school's second year of existence.

“I’m so happy to go to this school and see the results,” Arrambide said.

Asked about his decision to go to Georgia Tech, Arrambide said, "The top-notch academics, rank running, ACC competition, best coaches in the country, and best team I’ve ever met.”

Hiddema was listed as No.1 on Forsyth County Tip-off Club Girls Top 15.

“Felt great and amazing," she said regarding the hard work paying off. "I’m super excited about where this will take me. I’m really pumped.”

She credits her family and coaches for always pushing her to be better, even when she doubted herself along the way.

Hiddema wants to be the type of athlete at West Georgia that no one can say that she doesn’t work the hardest, has the biggest drive, and does whatever it takes to be the best teammate, supporter and best friend.

“I love the campus, the community, and the talents around,” Hiddema said, describing West Georgia.

Holbrook joined her teammate on the tip-off club list, ranking eighth.

Holbrook wrote her name in the history book by having 20 made free throws in a game.

In the final quarter against White County, Holbrook proved to be quite clutch as she sank 11 of her 12 shots from the line to seal the win.

“It’s very exciting,” Holbrook said. "I’m happy that all the hard work I put in through the years has paid off, and I'm just thankful everyone here was showing up to support me."

Her father, Todd Holbrook, who is the assistant principal at East, is one of her inspiration

“He was the one that shared his love for me with this sport and I wouldn’t be here without him,” she said.

Regarding her college choice, Holbrook said, “The coaches there [Piedmont] really took a chance on me and they believed in me. Their program is phenomenal, and I’m really excited to be a part of it.”