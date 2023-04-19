East Forsyth tabs Reed Tipton to lead girls basketball program

East Forsyth announced Reed Tipton will take over as head girls basketball coach in an email sent Wednesday morning by Broncos athletic director Matt Hollis.
An assistant coach at North Hall the past two seasons, Tipton is slated to take over a program entering its third season and coming off back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances.
Prior to North Hall, Tipton spent time coaching at Gainesville, Cherokee Bluff and Lakeview Academy during his 14-year career.
In Hollis' email, Tipton was quoted as saying, “I want to make a difference in every child I teach and coach. I am a firm believer you can teach life lessons through the game of basketball. This has been a lifelong dream of mine, and I cannot wait to meet the girls, their families and the community and get to work.”
Tipton and his wife Madison have a 2-month-old son, Blair, and are originally from the Gainesville area.
He will take over an East Forsyth program that has reached the region title game and the second round of the state playoffs in each year of its existence. Following a 20-9 record during the 2021-22, the Broncos' first-ever head coach, Mike Hedrick, led East Forsyth to a 17-14 mark this past season.
“We are fortunate to have Coach Tipton coming to lead our ladies program," Hollis wrote. "He has worked under multiple coaches that run championship programs. He knows our community and what can be achieved here at East Forsyth. I look forward to our young ladies growing as people and players under his guidance.”