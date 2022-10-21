Football: Broncos let 17-point lead slip away in home loss

East Forsyth entered its final three-game stretch of the season likely needing to go just 2-1 to secure a state playoff berth in the program's first year of eligibility.

Well, the same logic suggests that even after a 42-34 loss to Madison County Thursday at Half-Mile Stadium the Broncos need only win out to lock up a spot.

But given the way the high-scoring Region 8-4A matchup played out, it certainly felt like a missed opportunity for East Forsyth (5-3, 3-3) to give itself some margin for error against either Chestatee or North Hall.

After the teams came in tied for third place in the region, Madison County (5-3, 4-2) took a big step forward towards locking up, at worst, the No. 3 seed.

"I think our kids played hard," Broncos head coach Brian Allison said. "We made a lot of mistakes -- on both sides of the ball and on special teams. We gave up a punt return for a touchdown, which was probably the momentum change in the ballgame. We're jumping offside after we score a touchdown, and we're not taking care of our responsibility on defense.

"Once again, our guys played hard. We're game No. 18 in the history of our school. We're battling and talking about playoffs in Year 2. There's some excitement within that, but it's very disappointing. Any time you lay your heart out there and leave it on the field, it's going to be disappointing when you lose."

The Broncos seemed to be in control most of the night and in fact didn't trail until halfway through the fourth quarter. That 35-34 deficit came from the Red Raiders rallying back after trialing 31-14 in the third period.

Following a three-and-out to open the game, East Forsyth reached the Madison County 3-yard line before settling for a field goal by Luke Droegemueller.

A similar situation played out in the final stanza, as the Broncos wound up getting only three points off a long drive. In that instance, it felt even more like a missed opportunity, as an illegal formation penalty wiped out a would-be 14-yard touchdown by Troy Hoover, who pulled off a spectacular spin move to break out of a pile at the line of scrimmage.

Inside the final minute of the opening period, East Forsyth took its first double-digit lead of the evening on Will Moffit's 14-yard TD run.

After the visitors broke off a 68-yard touchdown run, the Broncos methodically drove down the field, using up nearly six minutes of game clock. David Navarrete capped the series with a 26-yard touchdown on a pass from Brock Szakacs.

Navarrete made an even bigger play a minute later, as he returned a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown following Madison County's two-play scoring drive.

An interception by Cole Ferguson near midfield with 5.1 seconds left on the clock gave East Forsyth a chance to extend its 24-14 lead, but Szakacs lost the football on a sack as time expired in the second quarter.

"I felt like we were executing and rolling at halftime," Allison said of the first half. "We had them where we wanted them. Even giving up the big plays there in the second quarter, we were still rolling in the right direction.

"In the second half, defensively, we have to be better. We got up 31-14. We've got to be better on defense."

Moffit found the end zone for a second time, this one coming from a 27-yard keeper, to put the Broncos up three scores early in the third quarter.

Cameron Frady then recovered a fumble by the Red Raiders. However, an offensive pass interference call derailed the promising possession.

A 70-yard punt return touchdown by Madison County quarterback Camden Smith proved to be the key play to kickstart the comeback. Three minutes later, Smith managed a 45-yard touchdown run to pull the Red Raiders to within 31-28.

Curion Hyche scored touchdowns on either side of a turnover on downs by the Broncos. The sophomore's first trip to the end zone tied the score ahead of the go-ahead extra point, and his second wound up helping set the final margin.

It didn't end up being Hyche's final contribution, though.

Immediately following another East Forsyth failed fourth-down conversion attempt with under two minutes remaining, Hyche coughed up the ball to give the hosts one final shot at pulling off a miracle.

While the Broncos did manage to drive to the 35-yard line of the Red Raiders, three straight incompletions following a spike on first down ended the contest for good this time.

"We have to fix some stuff, and we will," Allison said. "We've got to get fired up for next week. We've still got a chance to get in the playoffs, but we have to win these next two."

Based on the mix of frustration and heartbreak felt by the East Forsyth players in the immediate aftermath of Thursday's defeat, it won't be easy for the Broncos to get in the right head space for the team's last two games.

But the season is still far from over.

In fact, two victories in successive weeks, barring some weird tiebreaking scenario, should grant the young program a pivotal postseason game.

"We're going to try to win next week, and then see where we're at," Allison said. "Then try to win the next week and move on. That's the only approach that we can take."