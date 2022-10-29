Football: Broncos' playoff hopes virtually dashed by another close loss

Mathematically, East Forsyth still is capable of making the Class 4A state playoffs. Realistically, the Broncos' season will be ending Nov. 4 against North Hall regardless of the result.

In its third one-score defeat, including the second in as many games, East Forsyth slipped out of contention for a Region 8-4A postseason berth with a 32-28 defeat Friday at Chestatee.

The War Eagles sprinted out to a 19-0 lead through the game's opening 17 minutes before the Broncos rallied.

Less than two minutes after falling behind three scores, East Forsyth (5-4, 3-4) found the end zone on a pass from Brock Szakacs to Jack Brumbelow. An interception just before halftime set up a Luke Drogemueller field goal, narrowing the deficit to 19-10 at the break.

A Broncos drive that took up nearly half of the third quarter ended with Will Moffit scoring from 2 yards out. Drogemueller drilled another field goal early in the fourth quarter for a 20-19 lead.

However, a back-and-forth final stanza didn't end up in East Forsyth's favor.

A minute after falling behind, Chestatee, which had already been eliminated from playoff contention in recent weeks, jumped back ahead 25-20.

Moffit's second score coupled with a 2-point conversion pass to Szakacs put the Broncos up 28-25 with four minutes to go.

This time, it took all of two minutes for the War Eagles to regain the lead for good.

The only possible scenario that would give East Forsyth a chance at making the postseason would be for the Broncos to beat North Hall, along with massive upsets by East Hall (against Madison County) and Cherokee Bluff (against North Oconee).

That would set up a three-way tie between East Forsyth, Madison County and Cherokee Bluff in which all three finished with 4-4 region records and went 1-1 against each other.