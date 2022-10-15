Football: Broncos suffer heavy defeat against No. 2 Titans

Throughout the season, North Oconee had shown itself to be in a class by itself in Region 8-4A, and unfortunately, East Forsyth couldn't change that in a meeting Friday at Titan Stadium.

It took less than two minutes for the hosts to find the end zone, and they didn't let up the rest of the first half in a 48-0 triumph over the Broncos.

North Oconee, which defeated South Forsyth by a 7-6 margin earlier this year, received three touchdowns each from Max Wilson and Khalil Barnes. Dominic Elder Jr. added a score for a 48-0 halftime lead for the Titans — who have now outscored their region foes by a whopping 219-26 margin in five games.

With the result, East Forsyth falls to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in region play. The Broncos currently sit tied for third in the region with Madison County, which will make the trip Thursday to Half-Mile Stadium.