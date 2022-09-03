Football: East Forsyth edges Cedar Shoals to win 1st-ever region game

Playing in its first-ever region contest, East Forsyth made a late defensive stand to hold on for a 22-14 win Friday at Cedar Shoals.

“Defense made some big plays down the stretch,” Broncos head coach Brian Allison said via phone. “Holding them to 14 points at their place was good on our defensive part. Scoring 22 points when we were running the ball in wet, sloppy conditions, I was very happy with what our guys were able to do.

“Our coaches did a fabulous job of putting our guys in positions to be successful. When we stopped making some silly mistakes, we were able to take control of the game like we should have.”

Despite some early fireworks, the Region 8-4A foes played out an extremely low-scoring first half. The Jaguars (0-3, 0-1) nearly returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown only to see the Broncos (2-0, 1-0) keep them from scoring at all on their first possession.

East Forsyth managed to put the first points on the scoreboard during its ensuing drive, as Luke Drogemuller booted the ball between the uprights for a 3-0 lead.

While the Broncos put together a strong defensive half, the Jaguars found the end zone once, and that was enough to hold a 7-3 advantage at the halftime interval.

In the third quarter, East Forsyth briefly regained the lead at 9-7 before Cedar Shoals went back in front by a 14-9 margin.

However, it was virtually all Broncos from that point.

“In the first half, we were moving the football, and then we would have a procedure penalty,” Allison said. “In the third quarter, we were moving the ball, and then we had a dropped snap.

“We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot in the first half and early in the third quarter.”

A touchdown followed by an unsuccessful 2-point conversion attempt gave East Forsyth a 15-14 edge. With under five minutes to go, the Broncos scored again, but the Jaguars remained within one possession.

Even though East Forsyth picked off a pass just moments later, the Broncos defense needed to make one final stop in the red zone after a fumble by the offense. Allison's group answered the bell to force the turnover on downs, and this time, the offense salted away the game.

According to Allison, Tripp Morris scored two touchdowns, and Brandon Peoples found the end zone once.

“We finally started putting it all together,” Allison said. “We moved the ball down the field, and we were able to punch it in.

“I felt like we were strong at the end.”

After already matching the school's inaugural team with its second win of the year, East Forsyth will head into its second bye week of the season. It means that the Broncos will end the year with eight games in as many weeks, with the final seven of those being region contests.

At this point, the focus is on healing up, celebrating what the team has accomplished thus far and looking to shore up the small mistakes that could help lead to more wins following the open date.

“It was big,” Allison said of getting the win. “Our guys played with a huge Bronco heart, hung in there and did what they were supposed to do.”