Football: East Forsyth caps spring season against Dawson County

East Forsyth is in a much different situation than this time last year.

For one, the Broncos have a full season under their belt, and come fall, they'll have 11 seniors on their roster. Still, there are things the second-year program is still learning.

"Dawson's a good football team," East coach Brian Allison said. "They're physical and Coach [Sid] Maxwell does a great job. We found that out."

East scrimmaged Dawson County on Wednesday in a modified game that featured no points and virtually no special teams play. The Tigers scored three touchdowns to East's one.

Each Dawson County score came on a play from at least 20 yards, with Matt Bennett opening the scoring with a 20-yard TD run up the home sideline on the Tigers' third series of the game.

The first two series were less fruitful for Dawson County. A tackle for loss by rising junior Sebastian Amerson helped force a three-and-out on East's first defensive series, then rising sophomore Jeremiah Foote picked off Davis Glass on the next series.

Meanwhile, East's offense was stuck in neutral, totaling just 13 yards across five first-half drives.

"Obviously I'd like us to move the ball and get a few more first downs in that first half," Allison said. "We've got to stay on blocks and we've got to execute. We're still relatively inexperienced out there. We'll be able to look at the video and know where we're at."

Will Moffit and Brock Szakacs, rotated at quarterback and combined for 27 passing yards. Moffit flashed his dual-threat ability in the fist quarter, though, ripping off a 15-yard run that tied for East's longest play of the game [Troy Hoover also had a 15-yard run in the fourth quarter].

"We'll see where they're at," Allison said of East's quarterback situation. "I think they're two different quarterbacks in their skill set, so we'll see where we're at with them."

Hoover provided a spark for the Broncos late in the game. After Titus Darcangelo recovered a Dawson County fumble, Hoover carried the ball four straight times for 21 yards, with the final carry finding the end zone for East's first score.

Tripp Morris also gave East some tough yards on the ground, grinding out 29 yards on four carries during one drive in the third quarter.

"He ran the ball good, and he's been hurt too," Allison said. "He busted a rib up last week and he hasn't practiced much, but he looked good too."



But as methodical as the Broncos' rushing game was at times, Dawson County's was lightning fast, featuring a 58-yard TD run by Kenny Nelson and a 59-yarder by Kade Moledor.

"I felt like we played really good on defense in the first half," Allison said. "They hit us on a couple of different long runs — they hit counter on us a couple of times. I felt like we played really good — we just didn't play one particular play very good."

Outside of those three long runs, East's defense was solid. Ramon Smith made a tackle at the line of scrimmage on third-and-1 to force fourth down in the second quarter, then combined with Amerson and Alex Day to sack Sawyer Bearden in the final seconds of the half.

Clarens Decelien also made a couple of standout plays on defense, breaking up a pass on a post route then tackling Bearden on the perimeter on third-and-6 to deny him what would have been a sure first down.

East will open the 2022 season Aug. 26 at home against Seckinger.